Despite Recent Political Differences, Tinubu Celebrates Ex-Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai at 65

*Acknowledges his role in APC formation, party’s electoral successes, democracy, Nigeria

*Sanwo-Olu says he’s a committed public servant

*President at AU Summit, declares Libya’s instability inflaming insecurity in the Sahel

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In spite of the recent political differences between a former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, rejoiced with El-Rufai on his 65th birthday.

The president, in a release by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated El-Rufai and commended his endeavours for democracy; his meritorious service to the nation, and mentorship of the younger generation.

Tinubu acknowledged El-Rufai’s role in the dialogues leading up to the formation of the APC and his contributions to the success of the party in the three consecutive elections of 2015, 2019, and 2023.

The president wished El-Rufai good health and strength for continuous service to the nation.

El-Rufai had recently taken a swipe on the APC and President Tinubu saying the relationship between the President and the north had deteriorated in less than two years into his administration.

He, therefore, warned that Tinubu might be given the Goodluck Jonathan’s treatment ahead of the 2027 elections.

Also, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while congratulating El-Rufai, on his 65th birthday, described him as a committed public servant, who served his state, Kaduna, and Nigeria with dedication.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said el-Rufai, contributed immeasurably to governance and politics in Nigeria with honour in all the public offices he occupied.

“Malam el-Rufai is a committed public officer. He turned around Abuja during his tenure as Minister of FCT. Kaduna State also witnessed phenomenal growth and development in many sectors during his eight years as governor.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I congratulate former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, on his 65th birthday.

“I pray to God to grant former Governor Nasir el-Rufai a long life, good health, and renewed energy for more service to humanity, his State, Kaduna, Nigeria and mankind in years to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, yesterday, expressed concern that the instability in Libya, a North African country, has continued to worsen security challenges in the Sahel and therefore, called on the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to back initiatives to restore law and order.

He also called on the Africa Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) to prioritise the establishment of a combined maritime task force to enhance security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Speaking at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s readiness to host the task force’s headquarters in Lagos.

He, however, conveyed Nigeria’s position as the AU considered the report on the AUPSC, focusing on peace and security in Africa, and the biennial report on the implementation of the Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa (2023-2024).

In the statement delivered on behalf of President Tinubu by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the pre3sident said, “The Sahel cannot enjoy peace as long as Libya does not.”

Tinubu highlighted the severe insecurity affecting countries grappling with democratic transition, including Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Gabon.

“It would not be out of place to explore the possibility of extending the inherent benefits of UN Security Council Resolution 2719 to support AU Peace Support Operations,” he said.

In doing so, he added that the AU must try to prevent the increasing incursion of extra-continental forces, including private military companies, into African security matters.

According to the President: “The time has come for the African Union Peace and Security Council to prioritise the creation of a Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea.

“I wish to announce that Nigeria would like to host the headquarters of the task force in Lagos,” he said.

Nigeria’s recommendation of a maritime task force came on the same day it signed an agreement with the AU to provide Strategic Sea Lift Services for AU peace support operations, natural disaster support, humanitarian actions, and personnel movement.

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, signed the agreement. Under the agreement, the Nigerian Navy would provide a vessel for the operations on a cost-recovery basis.

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla; and Director-General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Muhammed Muhammed, witnessed the agreement signing.

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, signed for the AU.

Tinubu expressed satisfaction that the AUPSC had already adopted the outcomes of a high–level meeting, including the decision to upgrade the Nigerian National Counter-Terrorism Centre to a Regional Counter–Terrorism Centre.

He also appreciated the Peace and Security Council’s decision to renew the mandate of the Multinational Joint Taskforce, addressing the twin challenges of terrorism and violent extremism in the Lake Chad Region.

The president welcomed the progress in operationalising the African Standby Force, reiterating Nigeria’s support, and appealed to all AU member countries as well as delegations to show the necessary flexibility and allow the draft MoU on the operationalisation of the standby force to be adopted.

Tinubu also supported an African-led credit rating agency (ACRA), noting that it would provide fairer, more transparent credit assessments for African economies.

“An independent African-led rating agency will help provide fairer assessments of African economies and reduce the bias often observed in existing global rating agencies,” he said.

Tinubu commended the AU, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the Specialised Technical Committee (STC) on Finance for their visionary leadership in advancing an African framework for financing development among member states.

He noted that the Africa Financing Stability Mechanism (AFSM) was crucial as the continent continued to face significant challenges, including rising borrowing costs, debt overhang, low domestic resource mobilisation, and limited access to long-term affordable financing.

“The establishment of the AFSM underscores the collective commitment of member states in addressing financial vulnerabilities and fostering economic resilience across the continent.

“This mechanism is envisioned to support member states in achieving their national development objectives, and it will also help create economic opportunities for citizens,” he said.

The Nigerian leader acknowledged the significant progress made at the 5th Extraordinary Session of the Specialised Technical Committee on Finance, held in November 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria, which reached key decisions.

“The adoption of the AFSM by member states is expected to enhance financial stability, strengthen resilience against external shocks, and provide a more coordinated approach to managing financial risks across the continent,” he said.

The Nigerian government, however, backed the move to reform the African Union, making the continental body more vibrant, viable, and relevant to the needs of member states in the face of rapidly changing global political and economic realities.

Tinubu commended his Rwanda and Kenya counterparts, Paul Kagame and Williams Ruto, for the reform proposals.

He also acknowledged the recommendations outlined in the draft decision on the AU reform and said the Nigerian government supported the proposal to establish a Heads of State and Government oversight Committee for the AU Reforms under President Ruto’s leadership.

The Nigerian government also endorsed the proposal that the agenda of the AU Summit feature no more than three strategic items.

In the intervention, Tinubu rejected the proposal to create a new department out of the existing Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security. Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, heads the department.

He was re-elected to another term at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government, which ended Sunday.

“We do not support the proposal to reconfigure the Department of Political Affairs Peace and Security (PAPS) as the reconfiguration of the PAPS Department in the way currently suggested will only lead us to incur more expenditure needlessly.

“We already have a SOD under the Directorate of PAPS. We cannot have a Peace Support Operations Directorate independent of the Directorate of Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

“We believe any attempt to create another department from the existing one will destabilise the AU political affairs and peace and security process.

“It is also important that issues that were never brought to the attention of Member States are not part of the reform,” Tinubu said.

On the need for inclusiveness and transparency as an integral part of the reform of the AU system, Tinubu noted that the continental organisation should instead focus on implementing adopted policies and programmes.

“It is in this connection that Nigeria wishes to reiterate that instead of seeking to reach consensus on all fronts of our reform at one sweep, we should concentrate on areas where we have already reached consensus.

“There is no harm in carrying out reform in phases. It would be an error to continue seeking consultation on all fronts in perpetuity,” he emphasised.

According to him, Nigeria would continue to support the reform process as long as it remained transparent and inclusive and did not needlessly destabilise the status quo.