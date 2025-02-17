Deputy Senate Leader Rallies Kwara South Stakeholders’ Support Ahead of 2027

*Urges members to put disagreements aside

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Deputy Senate Leader and Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, has urged political stakeholders in the Kwara South Senatorial District of Kwara State to remain united and strategically position themselves for greater political influence and electoral success in the 2027 elections in the state.

The lawmaker also urged the members to put disagreements aside and embrace intra party resolutions.

Senator Ashiru stated this in Offa town during the Kwara South Stakeholders Interactive Meeting held in the town.

Ashiru emphasized the need for collaboration, grassroots engagement and an unwavering commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We should focus our discussion and action on leveraging our strength as a senatorial district with seven local government councils.

“Our numerical and institutional strength should be maximally exploited and it is crucial we put our political ambitions, aspirations and even disagreements within the party and seek intra party resolutions.

He added, “As a people, APC is in our DNA, and it should remain the vehicle through which we drive our political aspirations.

“We must ensure unity within the party and carry everyone along—elders, youths and women alike”.

Reflecting on the 2023 elections, the senator acknowledged that the party’s performance in Kwara South declined compared to 2019, citing the influence of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and shifting voter dynamics.

He warned that continued disunity could weaken APC’s chances in 2027.

Senator Ashiru stated that, “Data shows that our losses were not just inflicted by SDP but also benefited the opposition.

“If we must reverse this trend, we must reposition our party, welcome returnees from SDP, and genuinely integrate new members from PDP and other parties”.

Ashiru called for increased voter mobilization, stressing that Kwara South must significantly improve its electoral turnout to maintain its political relevance.

He also encouraged stakeholders to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s vision for economic growth, youth empowerment, and infrastructural development.

Beyond politics, the senator paid tribute to Kwara South’s historical figures and political pioneers, advocating for a foundation and documentary to preserve their legacies.

“We must honor the sacrifices of those who paved the way for our progress. Their resilience should inspire us to fight for justice, fairness, and a better future for our people,” he said.

Ashiru urged party members to return to their communities with a renewed commitment to strengthening the APC and ensuring the district’s continued development.

“What will we be remembered for? We owe it to our children and future generations to uphold the legacies of those who fought for justice and equity. Kwara South must remain strong, united, and forward-thinking,” he concluded.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the APC, Mr. Sunday Fagbemi lauded the organiser of the meeting, Senator Ashiru.

He said, “What we need in Kwara South is unity in order to allow us to get what we want especially those that will represent us.

“What the governor want is unity in Kwara South Senatorial district. Many people called me about this meeting and said many things but I said I will be at the meeting”.

He advised people of the senatorial district to continue to be more united so as to form a formidable platform to achieve political success.