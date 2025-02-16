Obi, Otti’s Labour Party Faction Plans to Sack Tinubu in 2027, Launches ‘Operation Recover and Redeem’

Chuk Okocha in Abuja

A faction of the Labour Party (LP) headed by the National Chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Nanedi Usman, and backed by the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi and the Governor of Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti, has launched a comprehensive strategy to revive the party’s fortunes in preparation for the 2027 general election.

The strategy, tagged “Operation Recover and Redeem,” was aimed at addressing the party’s internal challenges and repositioning it as a viable force with a capacity to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The interim Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Apagun Olaolu Samuel, disclosed this when he led a delegation of the party in the state on a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Political Commission, where they expressed concerns about the party’s current state.

Olaolu expressed his displeasure over the perceived silence of the NLC on matters affecting the party, as well as prolonged court cases stalling the party’s operations.

He said, “as part of the “Recover and Redeem” strategy, the Labour Party has resolved to launch a nationwide congress, leading to a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention. This move aims to restore the party’s integrity, protect its human capital, and rebuild its image ahead of the 2027 general election”.

“The party also said it will implement legal and organisational measures to counteract manipulations and external influences that have undermined its values and progress.

“We are committed to recovering our party from those who have hijacked it and restoring its integrity,”.

“We urge all our members to remain steadfast and committed to this process, as we work towards rebuilding the Labour Party into a formidable force for the 2027 elections.”

Responding, the NLC Political Commission, led by Acting Chairman, Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku, reassured the Labour Party leadership of their commitment to addressing all the concerns raised.

The commission also formally recognised the Labour Party’s Interim Executive Committee in the state, and commended their efforts in maintaining party cohesion during challenging times.