Is Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Trouble?

This is one issue nobody wants to talk about very openly. All my sources within Alausa will just do their face one kind and face their amala once I bring up the topic.

But if you listen very closely to the termites and soldier ants within the system, you will hear things. Apparently, my brother is said to be in an uncomfortable position with the establishment and this may have buoyed the Obasa person to the point that he started pointing fingers at the governor and making some irascible statements like – those that are governors are not better than me.

The whole thing came to a head with his impeachment which we have seen did not go well with the source of all of their powers. Pressure to return him was immense but the house and some elements of the GAC stood their ground and it’s looking like Mr Obasa will have to make do with being just a floor member.

But all of these have thrown Mr. Governor up again as his future seems uncertain. In my discussion with a top former member of the Lagos Assembly who should know – he didn’t see Sanwo-Olu playing any role after his tenure. He was very categorical when he said “Well, he has done his own for eight years, he should go and rest.”

Let me say my own at this juncture. This is a system that eats or attempts to eat its best and most brilliant children. It tried to eat Fashola, ate up Ambode and is now pouring Maggi and Ketchup all over Sanwo-Olu in preparation to eat him.

The sad thing is that the system has an uncanny way of throwing up the most brilliant and then we fall in love with them and when they start performing, they immediately begin to gnaw at them with the aim of neutralising them.

This is because the very brilliant ones are surrounded by soldiers who are barely literate, not policy driven but driven by banal instincts of primitive survival so they form a bulwark against brilliance and begin to whittle it down.

Sanwo-Olu is the latest in the long line and I must say that if they succeed or if all of these is true, then the system would once again be pouring on itself another bucket of rotten tomatoes.

Sanwo-Olu has given his best to the system and the people of Lagos. He has shown passion, energy and brilliance. He has made his own mistakes but overall, he has driven Lagos into the next level in infrastructure, health, agriculture – with his Lagos rice thingy and also positioning Lagos to the point that it is now a major destination in global tourism with its “detty” December jamborees.

Talks about his not finishing his tenure or sidelined after, just shows the narrow-mindedness of a system that has conquered us. It’s all just so sad, very sad.

They can come and beat me; I don’t care because I already feel beaten with all of these shenanigans. Sad.