Enugu Lawmaker Urges Leaders to Invest in Primary Education

The member representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Chimaobi Atu, has urged leaders across Nigeria to invest massively in primary education which is the foundation of education for a bright future.

The lawmaker made the call in Enugu, during the commissioning of a new block of six classrooms at Coal Camp Primary School, Enugu State.

The project, which the lawmaker attracted, was executed by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs).

In his address, Atu said the project was part of the promises he made to residents of Coal Camp during the 2023 campaign, adding that the time for politics had come and gone.

“Now is the time for us to deliver good governance and the promises we made to our people,” he said. ‘Beyond party lines, we must be committed to investing in the education of our children who are the leaders of tomorrow because the future lies in their hands,”.

The lawmaker assured the people that he has a lot of projects he plans to deliver to better their lives people, noting that “we will never rest till they are accomplished,”.

Earlier, the Headmistress of the School, Matha Eze, said that the lawmaker has proven to be a man of his word by not only making promises but also keeping them.

“Built since the 1920s, the structure has been dilapidated severally, threatening the education of our children, oftentimes, they are exposed to sun and rain while studying,” she said. Sadly, we have also had leaders who came and made promises they never kept,” she said.

She noted that Atu has set an example that other leaders should follow as according to her, nothing beats an investment in the future of children.