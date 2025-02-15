In Addis Ababa, First Lady Elected OAFLAD Steering Committee Member

* To serve a two-year term

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been elected member, Steering Committee of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), the highest decision making body of the organization.

Her election, according to a statement issued on Saturday by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, took place during the 29th Ordinary General Assembly of the organization ongoing in Addis Ababa on the sideline of the 38th African Union Summit Ordinary Session.

Mrs Tinubu joined the eight-member Steering Committee as one of the two members representing West Africa.

Other member nations elected include Sierra Leone, which First Lady is the new President of the Organization; Angola, which First Lady is the Vice-President; Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea and Congo.

She will serve in the new position for two years.

The First Lady, who is already a strong voice within OAFLAD, is expected to further carry the torch of the organization, driving its advocacy initiatives towards the realization of its 2025-2030 Strategic Framework.