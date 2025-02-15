Give Abuja Constitutional Recognition as 37th State, CSO Tells Legislators

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) has called on the National Assembly to make the Federal Capital Territory-Abuja, the 37th State of the federation.

This recognition it argued would not only symbolise its inclusion within the broader national framework but also address the pressing concerns of the indigenous people.



Also, it called on legislators to prioritise a return to a regional system which it argued would involve utilising the six geopolitical zones as federal entities, while noting that the approach would not only promote regional autonomy, but also foster a sense of ownership and accountability among the local populations.



Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Executive Director of CHRICED, Ibrahim Zukirullahi said currently, the original inhabitants grapple with a myriad of challenges, including statelessness, which leaves them without the rights and privileges afforded to citizens of recognized states.



He said this situation has led to political marginalisation, where their voices and needs are often overlooked in the national discourse which has continued to expose them to economic hardship, as they struggle to access basic services and opportunities for livelihood.



Additionally, he highlighted that they face landlessness, as many have been displaced from their ancestral lands due to urban development and government policies.

According to him, “The sole aspect of the proposal that we believe merits serious consideration by our legislators is the constitutional recognition of Abuja as the 37th State within the Nigerian federation.



“Furthermore, we hold the view that any constitutional amendment regarding the structure of Nigeria’s federation should not only focus on the recognition of Abuja but also aim at significantly reducing the size of the government apparatus and lower the cost of governance, making it more efficient and responsive to the needs of the citizens.”



“Accompanying this shift should be a comprehensive devolution of powers and resources from the central government to these regional entities.

“By empowering the regions, we can ensure that governance is more localised, allowing for policies and initiatives that are better tailored to the unique needs and circumstances of each area. This would also encourage healthy competition among the regions, driving innovation and development while reducing the over-reliance on federal allocations.”



“This will take care of some of the economically unviable states, who merely baby feed from the federal purse. It is fact that most of the existing states can barely meet the basic obligation of paying workers’ salaries, talk more of providing infrastructure and key social services such as education and healthcare without waiting for allocation from the federation account.”