THE VIOLENCE AGAINST THE AWKA LECTURER

This is to strongly condemn the appalling display of violence by a female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, against her male lecturer, who incidentally, is old enough to be her father.

Recall that a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, met a female student on a walkway from the lecture room to his office, creating a TikTok video content. He tapped the student with “excuse me”. The student responded with an insult for interrupting her content creation. Surprised by the response, he turned back to be sure if she was his student, and the girl attacked him.

But for a video evidence, the lecturer and all other university lecturers would have been abused with all sorts of names on social media for sexually harassing the female student.

This egregious incident is a disturbing reflection of the erosion of moral values and respect for authority in our society. The student’s action is utterly unacceptable as it undermines the fundamental values of discipline and respect in society.

We believe that women can and should speak out against unacceptable behavior, even when it involves one of their own. Therefore our condemnation of this incident demonstrates our commitment to upholding the values of respect, civility, and non-violence.

Furthermore, this incident highlights the need for universities to take a firm stance against violence and disrespect on campus. Institutions of higher learning should be safe spaces where students can learn, grow, and develop without fear of violence or intimidation.

We urge the university administration to take concrete steps to address this incident, including providing support to the affected lecturer and taking disciplinary action against the student.

We also urge the university to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into this incident and to punish whoever is found guilty, in accordance with the university’s rules and regulations.

In conclusion, we reiterate our commitment to promoting a culture of respect, empathy, and non-violence in our society.

Comr. Muniretu Isah, President,

Association of Female Comrades