Imose Sempe, Bam III Smartphones Launched in Nigeria

Imose Technologies has announced the launch of its latest range of made-in-Nigeria smartphones called Sempe and Bam III, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and local production.

Giving further details, Executive Director, Imose Technologies, Taiye Osayi-Izedonmwen, said, “The launch of Sempe and Bam III smartphones into the Nigerian market represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to provide high-quality, technology solutions that cater to the needs of the Nigerian customer.

“Our brands are proudly Nigerian and proof of our dedication to creating homegrown solutions that enhance the daily lives of our customers.”

According to her, both smartphones are designed with the user in mind, offering features that cater to both personal and professional use. Sempe and Bam III are engineered to deliver exceptional performance making them ideal for the modern, on-the-go lifestyle of many Nigerians. The sleek Sempe is available in teal and black while the portable Bam III only comes with a black casing.

With a focus on research and development, innovation and local production, Imose

Technologies aims to provide cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to the preferences of Nigerians. Consumers can buy the Sempe and Bam III from Imose Mobile retail and online stores and distributor outlets around the country, Osayi-Izedonmwen further said.