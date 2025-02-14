FAAN Strengthens Global Aviation Ties in Abu Dhabi

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reinforced its commitment to aviation excellence as its management team actively participated in the 2025 ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The prestigious event, held from 10 to 12 February 2025, brings together aviation stakeholders worldwide under the theme, ‘The Next Flight: Innovating for a SustainableTomorrow.’

Led by FAAN’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, the Nigerian delegation is engaging in high-level discussions on key industry issues, including balancing aviation growth with sustainability, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced airport operations and training, and strengthening implementation support for resource-constrained states.

Additionally, the team is exploring strategies for digital transformation in aviation training and sustainable airport management.

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, disclosed that the major highlight of Authority’s participation came on the second day of the symposium when Mrs. Kuku received the TRAINAIRPLUS member plaque on behalf of FAAN.

In a significant stride towards advancing aviation training, she also signed the FAAN-ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Manuals in the presence of FAAN’s Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Emiola Luqman, and the acting General Manager of Training, Mrs. Toyin Akinlade.

This development underscores FAAN’scommitmenttofosteringworld-class aviation training and capacity building.

The Director of Airport Operations, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, is also part of the delegation, contributing to discussions that shape the future of aviation in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking on the significance of the symposium, Mrs Kuku remarked, “We are particularly interested in exploring the role of AI in revolutionising both airport operations and training. Our goal is to integrate these technologies effectively to enhance efficiency and sustainability at ourairports.”

FAAN’s participation in the ICAOGISS reinforces its dedication to global best practices in aviation and continuous improvement in airport operations.