Wike commits to cancer prevention, care in FCT

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to cancer prevention and care in the territory.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, stated this in a statement to commemorate 2025 World Cancer Day.

She said that the minister had partnered with the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination to ensure a healthier future for FCT residents.

Fasawe said this would be achieved through sustained collaboration, improved access to cancer care and strengthened public health interventions, which in the long run would prevent avoidable deaths and protect women in FCT from cancer.

She stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring equitable and compassionate cancer care.

She pointed out that World Cancer Day was being celebrated to raise awareness, advocate for improved access to healthcare and reduce the burden of cancer on families and communities.

“This year’s theme, “United by Unique”, aligns with the FCT’s commitment to prioritising people-centered care.

“Some of FCTA’s initiatives against cancer include free HPV vaccination for girls aged nine – 14, pap smear screenings in all FCT hospitals, and training of primary healthcare workers in cervical cancer detection using visual inspection methods.

“These holistic measures are designed to curb the prevalence of cervical cancer in the FCT,” she said.

She described the recent visit of the National Task Force on Cervical Cancer Elimination, led by its chairman and former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, as timely.

She said that FCT would leverage the expertise and resources of the task force to enhance cervical cancer prevention, vaccination, screening, testing, and treatment efforts.

Fasawe noted that FCT was selected as the first state for engagement by the task force due to its outstanding performance and commitment to various healthcare initiatives, underscoring the need for collective action to ensure success of the advocacy campaign.

She described cancer as a leading cause of death worldwide, due to late detection and lack of access to good medical attention.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified cancer as the second leading cause of death globally, stressing the urgent need for enhanced prevention, early detection and access to quality treatment.

“Recent data revealed that In 2022, there were approximately 20 million new cases and 9.7 million deaths globally, while Nigeria recorded an estimated 127,000 new cases and 79,000 deaths.

‘To address this challenge, the FCT has implemented several interventions, including free HPV vaccination for girls aged 9 – 14, pap smear screenings in all FCT government hospitals, and training of primary healthcare workers from 62 basic healthcare facilities in cervical cancer detection using acetic acid and lugol’s iodine.

“Other measures are colposcopy screening services at Wuse District Hospital every Thursday, chemotherapy management at Asokoro District Hospital, and statewide cancer prevention activities in collaboration with the City Cancer Foundation, including stakeholder mapping, needs assessments, and executive council engagements

“Despite being preventable and treatable, late-stage diagnosis, limited treatment facilities, and lack of awareness continue to contribute to high mortality rates,” Fasawe said.

She emphasised the need to combat stigma, misinformation, and delayed treatment, all of which contribute to preventable cancer deaths.

She revealed that the FCTA was working towards establishing fully equipped cancer centers to expand access to affordable cancer care, particularly in underserved areas.