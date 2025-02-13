Japan Pledges Additional Support for Nigeria’s Plastic Waste Control

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Hideo Suzuki has said his country will provide more support for Nigeria in its efforts to tackle plastic waste control through the project, “Accelerating a Circular Plastic Economy to Reduce Plastic Pollution and its Impacts in African Region and its Countries”.

The envoy noted that “the initial support through Japanese Supplementary Budget (JSB1) had supported stakeholders’ engagement, development of National Guidelines for the Implementation of EPR for Packaging (Plastic), and EPR Enforcement Plan.”

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Director General of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Dr. Innocent Barikor, the envoy expressed the satisfaction of the Japanese government with the dedication and commitment exhibited by NESREA in the first phase of the project.

He said the second phase of the project which would be funded from the Japanese Supplementary Budget 2 (JSB2) would kick off in March 2025 and further scale up on the initiatives of first phase.

Responding, the Director General of NESREA, Dr. Innocent Barikor expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Japan, noting that their support has assisted the ag nct in promoting sustainable environmental practices and aligning with circular plastic economy.

He said the agency was desirous of understudying the advanced and effective waste management system operated in Japan and looked forward to future collaborations with the Government of Japan.