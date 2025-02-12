Wabara’s Purported Suspension Null, Void, Reckless, Unconstitutional, Says PDP NWC

•Abia chapter alleges anti-party, justifies move

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The National Working Committee (NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the alleged suspension of the chairman of PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, by the Abia State chapter of the party.

NWC said the purported suspension was null and void, reckless and unconstitutional.

A statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said, “Our attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of the chairman of the Board of Trustees of our great party, Distinguished Senator Adolphus Wabara, from the party.

“The NWC categorically dismisses the purported suspension as null and void and of no effect whatsoever, not being consistent with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down rules of our great party.

“For emphasis, no State Working Committee has the power to suspend or take any disciplinary action against a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party without due recourse to the NWC as clearly provided under Section 57 (7) of the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“Section 57 (7) is unambiguous in providing that, ‘Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly…’

“The explicit import of Section 57 (7) is that the Abia State chapter has no powers whatsoever to take any disciplinary action against the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, being a member of the National Executive Committee of the party.

“The PDP, therefore, condemns the purported suspension of Senator Wabara as reckless, unconstitutional, and cautions those behind this act in defiance of the PDP constitution to retrace their steps, as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary actions to preserve the stability of our party and the sanctity of its constitution.

“The NWC calls on all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our party in Abia State, the South East Zone and, indeed, across the country to disregard the purported suspension.”

The PDP crisis had gotten messier yesterday, with the party in Abia State suspending Wabara.

Wabara was suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party in Abia State after his ward, Ohambele, first suspended him.

The decision, according to a party source, was taken during a meeting chaired by the state chairman, Abraham Amah.

The action was believed to be a continuation of the power play between loyalists of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, and PDP’s former presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Wike’s man and former governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, had firm control over Abia PDP.

Announcing Wabara’s suspension at a press conference, Amah said, “In compliance with the provisions of Articles 59(1) (e) & (f) of the party’s constitution (2017 as amended) Senator Adolphus Wabara henceforth is debarred from holding any party office and, therefore, equally removed from office as BOT Chairman of PDP.”

The party also said that it would set up a seven-man disciplinary committee “immediately” to investigate Wabara “in line with disciplinary procedures,” adding that Wabara’s suspension would last for one month in the first instance.

“As a party, we cannot afford to be distracted by those who wear our badge but do not uphold our values – those who are quick to compromise, sabotage, and betray the very principles we stand for,” Amah said.

Wabara had provoked the ire of his state’s party leadership and members when in October 2024 he endorsed the Labour Party (LP) governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, for a second term in office.

The public endorsement came barely five months after Otti took office, after defeating PDP that had held sway in Abia State for over a decade.

Amah stated that the public display of disloyalty called to question the commitment and dedication of the BoT chairman to the growth and development of PDP.

He said no member of the party was above being subjected to disciplinary action, adding that “true leadership and progress require a dedicated and loyal team, not just a crowd”.

According to him, the ongoing rebuilding process of the party is on course, and “discipline, loyalty, and unity will be the foundation upon which we build our collective success”.

The Abia State PDP chairman said, “The success of our party and the progress of Abia State do not depend on the sheer size of our membership but on the commitment, discipline, and sacrifice of those who truly believe in our collective vision.

“We need individuals who understand the sacrifices necessary to reposition our party for electoral success and for the transformation of Abia State.”

A party source, which traced Wabara’s suspension to anti-party activities, also said, “Wabara, the chairman of the BoT, is known to be romancing with the Labour party in Abia State. He endorsed Alex Otti during the governorship election in 2023.”

Wabara had been at the centre of the storm within PDP. As chairman of the PDP BoT, the trustees last week asked the NWC to swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as the national secretary. This was after the PDP governors’ meeting in Asaba, which urged the party’s leadership to also swear in Ude-Okoye.

The suspension of Wabara is seen as another way of getting back at the former senate president.