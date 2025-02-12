  • Wednesday, 12th February, 2025

Osimhen Snubbed Al Ahli’s €30m-a-year Deal for Galatasaray 

Featured | 1 hour ago

Nigerian international striker, Victor Osimhen,  has been confirmed to have rejected Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli’s offer of 30 Million Euros-a-year offer in preference of his continued loan spell at Galatasaray till summer.

Italian medium, Cronache di Napolinewspaper reported yesterday that the Saudi club who had an offer for Osimhen during the last days of the summer transfer returned this January with an improved deal of 80 Million Euros to Napoli and a salary of 30 Million Euros-a-year to Osimhen in order for the Nigerian to dump Europe.

But Osimhen remained unfazed, preferring instead to stay on loan at Galatasaray till the end of the season.

Al Ahli have been tracking Osimhen since last year and last summer they failed to agree on a transfer fee with Napoli.

Osimhen has maintained he hopes to win the UEFA Europa League with Galatasaray as well as help the Istanbul giants win the Turkish Super Lig for a third season running.

So far since joining the Istanbul giants, Osimhen has scored 10 goals for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.