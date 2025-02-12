Osimhen Snubbed Al Ahli’s €30m-a-year Deal for Galatasaray 

Nigerian international striker, Victor Osimhen, has been confirmed to have rejected Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli’s offer of 30 Million Euros-a-year offer in preference of his continued loan spell at Galatasaray till summer.

Italian medium, Cronache di Napolinewspaper reported yesterday that the Saudi club who had an offer for Osimhen during the last days of the summer transfer returned this January with an improved deal of 80 Million Euros to Napoli and a salary of 30 Million Euros-a-year to Osimhen in order for the Nigerian to dump Europe.

But Osimhen remained unfazed, preferring instead to stay on loan at Galatasaray till the end of the season.

Al Ahli have been tracking Osimhen since last year and last summer they failed to agree on a transfer fee with Napoli.

Osimhen has maintained he hopes to win the UEFA Europa League with Galatasaray as well as help the Istanbul giants win the Turkish Super Lig for a third season running.

So far since joining the Istanbul giants, Osimhen has scored 10 goals for Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.