Lagos STL, Clearwater Farm Sweep Opening Week Titles

The opening week of the 2025 edition of the NPA/GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament came to a befitting climax over the weekend with Lagos STL and Kaduna Clearwater Farm teams sharing the top prizes.

Lagos STL were the biggest winners of the week, clinching the Chapel hill Denham Open Cup defeating Clearwater in a tense final decided before a full house at the foremost Ribadu Road Polo Ground in Ikoyi.

The Seyi Tinubu Boys had earlier dispatched city rivals on Friday, Lagos A1- Shoreline 13-7 to clinch the Oba of Lagos Cup and sent a strong warning to other teams about their intention to dominate the event this year.

The 2025 NPA/ GTCO international polo festival that galloped off in grand style February4, moves to higher gears this week with three Lagos based teams and visiting Abuja based Rubicon jostling for the biggest prize of the tournament, the Majekodunmi Cup.

Title holders Leighton Kings, Lagos Shoreline/Art team, Open Cup winners Trojan/Ark and the ambitious Abuja Rubicon are the teams jostling for the event’s biggest prize, the Majekodunmi Cup.

Glittering subsidiary prizes, the Governor/ Heritage Cup, the Independence Cup and the Italian Ambassador’s Cup are also on offer in this second week that will climax on Sunday.

For another year running, the prestigious festival hosted a renowned and faithful collection of sponsors with GTCO leading others like Arbico, Coronation, Chapel Hill Denham and BUA, among others.

Captain Lagos STL Yasin Amusan who confirmed that the team is more than ready to chase down every opposition in the second week to clinch their first ever Majekodunmi Cup, was picked as the Most Valuable Player of the opening week.

Ibrahim Dawule Baba, the son of the Nigerian polo legend, Dawule Baba who was the predator in chief for the rampaging Clearwater polo farmers from Kaduna won the Most Discipline Player award of the first week of the glamorous Lagos polo fiesta.