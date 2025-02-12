Imose Technologies Unveils X3 Tablet Versatile Educational Tool for Children 

Funmi Ogundare

Imose Technologies has launched its innovative X3 tablet, designed specifically for children. The X3 tablet features a detachable keyboard, making it a versatile and educational tool for young learners.

The detachable keyboard transforms the Imose X3 with a 10.1-inch display screen into a mini-laptop allowing users to type documents, learn and play games with greater speed and accuracy than on a touchscreen while remaining compact and easy to carry around.

The Imose X3 tablet also eliminates the need to purchase two separate devices, providing the best of both worlds in one affordable package.

Taiye Osayi-Izedonmwen, Executive Director, Imose Technologies, explained that the X3 tablet is designed to meet the diverse needs of young learners, providing them with a versatile tool that supports both education and entertainment.

“We believe that technology should enhance learning experiences, and the X3 tablet does just that by offering a seamless transition between play and study. Our goal is to empower children with the tools they need to explore, create, and learn in an increasingly digital world.”

He stated that for nearly a decade, Imose Technologies has been the market leader in the children’s educational tablets space with the Omotab series, fostering a love for learning and technology in children and encouraging them to be curious and imaginative as they grow.

“Parents can rest easy knowing that the Imose X3 tablet is equipped with safety features to ensure a secure online experience. It also comes with pre-installed learning platforms such as the Teesas Education App with preparatory materials that help young learners succeed in key examinations such as JSS, SSCE, WAEC and JAMB. The device is available for purchase at Imose Mobile retail/online stores and distributor outlets across the country,” the executive director said.