IG Moves to Improve Police Pension Scheme, Meets with Retired Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has convened a meeting with retired police officers to address the concerns surrounding the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The scheme has been criticized for leaving many police retirees in difficult financial conditions after years of dedicated service.

Speaking during an interactive section with retirees in Abuja yesterday, Egbetokun acknowledged that the current pension scheme appears not to guarantee a dignified and financially secure life for retired police personnel.

He emphasised that police officers work under challenging conditions, with risks and sacrifices that cannot be ignored, adding it is only just and rewarding that, in retirement, they enjoy a financially secure life.

The IG revealed that he had established a committee to review the pension matters and propose recommendations for reforms.

He also embarked on a tour of police commands and formations across the country to engage with officers and retirees.

“One of the observations made was that officers retire with meager benefits and are unable to meet their basic needs after retirement.

“The Contributory Pension Scheme has been a subject of debate, with some arguing that it provides long-term financial sustainability, while others believe that it has failed police personnel, plunging retirees into poverty and suffering,” he said.

Egbetokun encouraged stakeholders to engage in thorough discussions, relying on expert insights and empirical data to find the best solution for police officers.

The meeting aims to provide a platform for stakeholders to engage constructively and arrive at a well-informed position on the matter.

Egbetokun commended the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the federal government’s commitment to improving the welfare of police personnel, including retirees.