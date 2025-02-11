Ekpo Visits Ghana, Togo to Discuss Amendments to West Africa Gas Project 

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has visited Ghana and Togo, where he met with key officials to discuss the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) Project.

In Ghana, Ekpo met with the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr. John Abdulai Jinapor, to discuss and align on key issues related to the proposed amendments to the WAGP Project.

This development is also expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Ghana, while fostering regional integration among WAGP states, a statement from Ekpo’s office said.

Similarly, in Togo, Ekpo met with the Minister of Mines and Energy Resources, Robert Koffi Messan Eklo, in Lome. The ministers engaged in ‘fruitful’ discussions, aligning their positions on key amendments proposed to the WAGP Project, which will also bolster bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Togo.

Notable figures present at the meetings included: The Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energies at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), and Chairman of the WAPCO Board, Mr. Lekan Ogunleye.

The Director General of the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA), Hanawa Chafari; the Managing Director, WAPCO, Mitchelle Burket; Chief Executive of N-Gas, Mr. Aliyu Aminu; were also on the minister’s delegation.