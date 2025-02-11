Betrayal of Compassion: Elon Musk, Donald Trump’s War on World’s Most Vulnerable

By Marindoti Oludare

Two years ago, I met Mary, a little girl whose story embodies both human resilience and the power of kindness. Today, at nine years old, Mary remains a beacon of courage despite challenges that would break many. She is an orphan, having lost both parents to AIDS, and she has lived her entire life with HIV, a disease she contracted through perinatal (vertical) transmission. Compounding her struggles, she also suffers from cerebral palsy, a condition caused by complications during her birth, likely due to lack of oxygen (hypoxia), premature birth, or infections that could have been prevented with better healthcare access.

My path to meeting Mary was unexpected. During Nigeria’s 2023 election campaign, I publicly condemned then-Senator Dino Melaye for mocking Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s movement challenges. In a viral video, I pledged to help a child with mobility issues rather than mock those facing such difficulties. Quietly fulfilling this pledge, I was introduced to Mary through a relative working at an agency funded by USAID, an organization dedicated to providing life-saving support to children like her.

Mary’s intelligence, optimism, and radiant joy stood in stark contrast to the crushing difficulties she faced. To attend school, she needed a wheelchair, and I was honored to provide one. In addition, I arranged a consultation with an orthopedic surgeon to begin treatment that would improve her mobility as much as possible. Mary’s survival and education were made possible, in large part, by the generosity of the American taxpayers, whose country has long championed foreign aid as a moral and strategic imperative.

For decades, USAID (United States Agency for International Development) has been a crucial force in global health and development, operating on a budget that amounts to less than 0.5% of the U.S. federal budget. Yet, this small investment has yielded invaluable humanitarian and diplomatic benefits. USAID has been a pillar of medical intervention worldwide, playing an instrumental role in combating diseases such as:

• HIV/AIDS (through PEPFAR and other initiatives)

• Malaria (via the President’s Malaria Initiative)

• Polio (in partnership with WHO and UNICEF)

• Tuberculosis and maternal health crises in vulnerable populations

In medical school, we were taught about USAID as one of the foremost global development partners, a model of humanitarian excellence. I personally developed admiration for the United States not just for its role in defeating fascism in World War II, but also for its magnanimity in rebuilding Europe through the Marshall Plan. This investment in global stability propelled 80 years of relative peace and prosperity.

Yet, as the world approaches the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a fascist ideology has re-emerged—not in some distant dictatorship, but within the very heart of the United States government. Elon Musk and Donald Trump, with their reckless and self-serving policies, have begun dismantling USAID, turning their backs on the very ideals that once made America a global leader in humanitarian efforts.

Elon Musk’s Dangerous Fascist Undertones

Elon Musk—who once fled apartheid South Africa, supposedly to avoid participation in its oppressive youth service—has refused to return since Black South Africans gained power. He is the son of a man who belonged to the anti-apartheid Progressive Party, yet that same father also opposed land redistribution, despite 7% of the white population controlling over 70% of South Africa’s land and wealth.

Musk’s public Roman salute, an unmistakable nod to Adolf Hitler’s ideology, and his creation of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) serve as a chilling reminder of past authoritarian regimes. Now, under Trump’s influence, Musk has embarked on a crusade to gut the fabric of American identity, dismantling the very institutions that have kept global stability in check.

The Destruction of USAID: A Death Sentence for Millions

Because of Trump and Musk’s disdain for global aid, millions of vulnerable children like Mary have now lost access to HIV medication and essential education support. This isn’t just a reduction in funding—it is a complete withdrawal of life-saving intervention. Existing medications that were already stocked in clinics were even ordered to be returned to warehouses, leaving countless patients stranded without treatment.

The United States does not owe the world its generosity, but history proves that its humanitarian leadership has been in its own best interest. The goodwill that America has built through international aid has reinforced its influence, soft power, and global alliances. Yet, all great superpowers decline, and America’s descent is being accelerated by the exclusivist tribalism of right-wing populism, where hurting the opposition takes priority over national and global well-being.

Former President Bill Clinton once described “negative populism” as a force where people are willing to harm even themselves, as long as their political rivals suffer too. This ideology has created a departure from reality, where right-wing politicians—lacking the courage to defend their beliefs—now kneel before a new American czar.

America’s Decline: From Global Leader to Playground Bully

Today’s U.S. foreign policy has abandoned diplomacy in favor of coercion, alienating allies while threatening both friends and enemies alike. From tariffs on Canada to aggressive policies against China, from extorting Mexico to exploiting the Middle East, the U.S. has transitioned from a benevolent superpower to a high school bully drunk on power.

• Elon Musk and Trump have severed vital aid channels to Africa, Latin America, and vulnerable regions worldwide.

• America’s post-war legacy of humanitarian leadership is being erased in favor of militaristic, transactional diplomacy.

• The world must now recognize that the U.S. is no longer a reliable partner in global development.

The Role of Social Media in the Erosion of Democracy

As I reflect on Mary’s uncertain future, I cannot ignore the role of social media in facilitating this descent into populism, misinformation, and authoritarianism. Since the Arab Spring, social media has shifted from a tool of liberation to a weapon of control, manipulated to erode democratic values and strengthen autocratic forces worldwide.

The world must now regulate this behemoth of disinformation, which has morphed into a threat to peace and stability. If unchecked, it will continue to fuel populist extremism, distort truth, and dismantle the democratic order.

Conclusion: The Fight for Humanity Must Continue

Mary and millions like her are now left wondering what the future holds. They can only be grateful for the help they have already received. But for those who believe in peace, democracy, and human dignity, the time for action is now.

America once led the world in fighting fascism, rebuilding war-torn nations, and ensuring global stability. Today, fascism has found its way to the White House, and the very principles that built the world’s longest period of peace are now under attack from within.

If history has taught us anything, it is that silence in the face of rising authoritarianism is complicity. The world must not stand by while compassion is gutted, and democracy is dismantled.

For the sake of Mary, and for the future of humanity, we must resist.