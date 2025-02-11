Alleged Budget Padding: Ondo PDP Calls for Sack of Finance Commissioner

Fidelis David in Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to sack the Commissioner of Finance, Mrs Omowumi Issac for alleged budget padding.

This is just as party asked the state government to explain the purpose of the security vote approved by Governor Aiyedatiwa for the Ministry of Finance.

In a statement issued by its publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, the party alleged that some provisions in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s 2025 budget are scandalous and need explanations to the citizenry.

“The Ondo State 2025 Appropriation Act contains some scandalous items in the office of the Commissioner for Finance, that have been subject of public agitation in the last two weeks. The Lucky Aiyedatiwa government has maintained such a deafening silence and complicity that are making tongues to wag, if indeed, there is more to it that meets the eye.

“The N11.5 billion Security Vote in the Ministry of Finance captured in the 2025 Approved Budget has not been explained to the people of the State, in spite of the public outcry.”

The party noted that, “The provision of N250 million as Honorarium and Sitting Allowance in the Ministry of Finance is another padded item in the budget for the enjoyment and pleasure of the commissioner.

“Perhaps, the most insensitive of the items is the procurement of 1 No Toyota Prado SUV Jeep for the Honorable Commissioner for Finance at a princely sum of N230 million.

“In view of the above approved budgetary allocations, the PDP Ondo State Chapter believes that Mrs Isaac Omowunmi, the Ondo State Commissioner for Finance must be sacked immediately, for criminally abusing her office. Her claim of being a UK trained Accountant falls flat on its back, if all she can do is to fleece the people’s treasury. The supposed gatekeeper of our treasury.”

The party threatened that if Governor Aiyedatiwa fails to relieve the commissioner of her duties, steps will be taken to prove that, what is at stake is the people’s funds.

“Whatever happened to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) team that arrived the state in the wake of the 2025 Budget scandal is inexplicable. A government that presides over a huge infrastructural deficit, a totally collapsed health care delivery system and unacceptable falling educational standards can ill-afford the financial recklessness of the Commissioner for Finance in our state”, the party added.