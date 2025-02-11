Akintola, Anine Claim Maiden WBC-ABU Amateur Tournament Titles

The maiden World Boxing Council-Africa Boxing Union amateur tournament, concluded in Lagos over the weekend, saw Nigerian boxers emerge winners in 10 out of 11 bouts decided on the final day of the keenly contested championship.

42 boxers from eight countries across Africa participated in various weight categories at the tournament, held at the Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Organised by Yucateco Boxing Promotions, the first ever WBC-ABU Amateur Tournament, served as qualifiers to select boxers that will represent Africa at the World Championship billed to hold in Mexico later in the year.

With the country’s impressive performance, it was a question of which of Nigeria boxers will take home the WBC belts, and it was Precious Anine who defeated her compatriot, Anuoluwapo Akanni in the Women’s 60kg final while David Akintola outclassed Joshua Daniel in the Men’s 75kg final. Both Anine and Akintola were decorated with the prestigious belts as the Most Valuable Boxers of the Tournament.

Uganda’s Brenda Maduwa, Battle Nihu and Shakur Mugambe fell short in the finals to settle for silver medals. The trio were however excited with the opportunity to compete at the international tournament.

Maduwa lost to Pauline Assogba of Benin Republic in the Women’s 51kg, Nuhu suffered defeat against Nigeria’s Olamilekan Akanbi in the Men’s 69kg and Mugambe was beaten by Rilwan Salawu of Nigeria in the Men’s 60kg.

The success of the maiden tournament has encouraged Yucateco Boxing Promotions to pledge to organise another sanctioned competition before the World Championship and give more boxers the platform to represent the continent in Mexico.

President, African Boxing Union, Houcine Houichi, emphasised the need to have more of such competitions that will provide exposure for amateur boxers to international competitions.

“What Yucateco has done should be commended by boxing nations around the world because this is truly groundbreaking in Africa. The WBC and the ABU will continue to collaborate with Yucateco in advancing the course of amateur boxing in Africa”.

While commending President of Yucateco Boxing Promotion, Omonlei Imadu for his passion and commitment to the growth of the sport, Houichi, who is also Vice President of WBC, hopes that the event would inspire more investment in amateur boxing across the continent.

“I am confident that other boxing outfits in Africa have been encouraged by what Yucateco has done. My friend Imadu has set the pace and it’s time for others to show their willingness for further collaborations,” concludes ABU chief.