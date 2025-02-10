Tinubu, Macron, World Leaders, Pay Tributes to Herbert Wigwe on First Anniversary Ceremony

Sunday Ehigiator

President Bola Tinubu, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley were among prominent world leaders who paid tributes to the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Access Group, Herbert Wigwe, at his one-year remembrance ceremony held yesterday in Lagos.

Wigwe, alongside his wife, Doreen, and son, Chizi, as well as Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc., Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died in a helicopter crash in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border in the United States of America (USA) on February 9, 2024, exactly a year ago.

In honour of the legacy he left behind, a first memorial ceremony was held yesterday at Eko Hotels and Suites where tributes were entertained from families, friends and other well-wishers from all over the world.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido; Consul General of France in Lagos, Laurent Favier; and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mottley.

In his message, Tinubu, who was represented by Edun, described Wigwe as “more than just a banker, he was a builder of institutions and dreams and people”.

The president stated regarding Wigwe, “His tenure of years of Access Holdings saw the transformation of the bank into a global financial powerhouse, raising Nigeria’s banking sector to enviable heights. His brilliance, resilience and foresight positioned Access Bank as a major player, not just in Africa, but across the world, symbolising the limitless potential of Nigerian enterprise.

“Beyond business, Herbert was a man deeply committed to society, his passion for education, youth empowerment and healthcare shone brightly through his philanthropic works.

“Through the Wigwe University project, he sought to redefine higher education in Nigeria believing that knowledge and skill are the greatest investment in the nation’s future.

“His impact was not confined to boardrooms and balance sheets, it was deeply felt in the lives he touched, the opportunities he created and the hope that he inspired.

“The loss of Herbert, Doreen and Chizi has left a void that can’t truly be filled. We find solace in the enduring legacy of his work, his values and the institutions that he built. His story reminds us all that vision, hard work and service to humanity are the true measures of greatness.

“On this solemn occasion, I extend my solemn condolences to the Wigwe family, his colleagues at Access Holdings and all who knew and loved him. May his soul and those of his dear wife and son and all those who departed on that unfortunate day continue to rest in perfect peace.”

In his tribute delivered by the consul general of France in Lagos, Favier, Macron described Wigwe as a friend of France.

According to him, “As we commemorate the first anniversary of his sudden death, the government of France salutes an exceptional entrepreneur, a man who served his country and the public interest, a friend of France.

“We will never forget that as the France-Nigeria on 23-24, he had made a major contribution to our bilateral trade and the friendship between our two countries, France and Nigeria.

“His strength of character is deeply held and his commitment was so powerful that they are still with us today. The best tribute we can pay to him is, indeed, to keep his legacy alive. Let each one of us do our path.”

Mottley stated that fairness and authenticity were the core of Wigwe’s philosophy.

According to her, “It is said that strong passion is what drives us. And in Herbert, immediately, I found a man who had both purpose and passion, and for whom obstacles were simply the decorations of life that we found along the pathway, but not the obstacles to progress.

“You would, therefore, appreciate that when one year ago we got the tragic news, it is the only time in recent years that I prayed that it was fake news in a world where fake news dominates so much.

“Along the way, Herbert shared with me his plans to establish the university, the Wigwe University, and he asked me whether I would agree to be its first Chancellor.

“I regret that because of the office that I hold, I was unable to accept that offer, but he knew and I knew that in my heart, without the assumption of the formal office that I would continue to have a close relationship with this university.

“And, indeed, it gave me the honour to share words with it upon its establishment. I understood what he meant when he said he wanted to ensure that the people who pass through that university would be fearless because fear is the most paralysing of emotions that we know as human beings.”

Similarly, in a tribute conveyed by Access Holding’s Acting CEO, Bolaji Agbede, former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo said what struck him most about Wigwe was his relentless energy and firm devotion to Africa’s development.

Obasanjo said, “Herbert is no longer with us but his legacy endures. One of his best known legacies is Access Bank; whenever I come across the achievement of Access Bank; memories of Herbert come flooding back.

“Herbert, together with his lifelong friend and business partner, Aigboje Aig Imokhuede, embodies what a resilient and true partnership in business should be. In 2002, as young men driven by audacious vision, they acquired what was then Nigeria’s smallest bank, in an era where business partnerships often fractured.

“Under the weight of success, Herbert and Aigboje demonstrated how to build enduring relationships founded on mutual trust, respect, commitment, shared values and unwavering trust.

“He was uncompromising in his pursuit of excellence, growing the bank’s assets from N2.1 trillion to N26.45 trillion in 2020. But Herbert was more than his achievement.

“He was a man of profound character. Despite his high success, he remained accessible and deeply committed to relationships. He understood that true leadership wasn’t about building institutions but about building people. His dedication to sustainable banking practices demonstrated his understanding that business must be aligned with societal progress.

“Herbert built an institution that serves over 60 million customers through more than 60 branches and outlets in Africa and globally. It was a joy he called me to go with him on some of these journeys. Indeed, the magnitude of his vision was matched only by the warmth of his character.”

Earlier in his tribute, Sanwolu said Wigwe “was not one to be confined by limits of moments, always thinking ahead, always building, and always striving for more.

“Actions not words were his mandate. Ideas were not just ideas. They were blueprints for transformation and three or more than three decades that I have had the privilege to call him a friend and a brother, I saw him turn vision into reality time and time again.

“When others hesitated, he moved. Where others saw obstacles, he saw an opportunity. He truly believed in Nigeria. He believed in Africa and our capacity to rise beyond our circumstances and build institutions that will stand the test of time.

“The countless ideas he nurtured into reality. Several of them are around us in this room. His tenacity and his unshiftable belief in what is possible. He especially believed in our work in Lagos State.

“Illuminating the path of all he touched, carrying us forward with the force of his vision, guiding us with his passion and his purpose. Herbert was not a man of half measure. He did not believe in small dreams of cautious steps. He saw what could be, and pursued it relentlessly. He was a builder. Not just of businesses, but of people, of ideas and future.”