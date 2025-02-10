  • Monday, 10th February, 2025

SARS Remains Disbanded, Police Clarify 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The police have dismissed as false the rumors and misinformation speculating the return of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with a reformed set of rules.

Discrediting the viral information, the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which was disbanded on October 11, 2020, remains dissolved.

He said SARS is not back in operation. 

According to him, the recent information regarding SARS reformation and rules of engagement should be treated with caution. 

He encouraged Nigerians to verify the source of any information before accepting it as true.

“To ensure receiving accurate and reliable updates, citizens are advised to follow the official handles of the Nigeria Police Force on social media viz @PoliceNG on X, @ngpolice on Facebook, and @nigeriapoliceforce on Instagram. Your safety and awareness are paramount; stay informed and vigilant,” Adejobi said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.