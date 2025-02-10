SARS Remains Disbanded, Police Clarify 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The police have dismissed as false the rumors and misinformation speculating the return of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with a reformed set of rules.

Discrediting the viral information, the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which was disbanded on October 11, 2020, remains dissolved.

He said SARS is not back in operation.

According to him, the recent information regarding SARS reformation and rules of engagement should be treated with caution.

He encouraged Nigerians to verify the source of any information before accepting it as true.

“To ensure receiving accurate and reliable updates, citizens are advised to follow the official handles of the Nigeria Police Force on social media viz @PoliceNG on X, @ngpolice on Facebook, and @nigeriapoliceforce on Instagram. Your safety and awareness are paramount; stay informed and vigilant,” Adejobi said.