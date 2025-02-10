  • Monday, 10th February, 2025

Plymouth Shock Liverpool out of FA Cup

Featured | 38 minutes ago

Plymouth Argyle produced a classic FA Cup giant-killing as the Championship’s bottom club stunned Premier League leaders Liverpool 1-0 at a raucous Home Park.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot made 10 changes from the side that swept Tottenham aside to reach the Carabao Cup final – and paid the price as Plymouth made the most of the opportunity to secure a place in the fifth round.

A scrappy tie came to life eight minutes after the interval when Plymouth were awarded a penalty after Harvey Elliott’s handball, Ryan Hardie drilling home the spot-kick in emphatic fashion.

Hardie almost added a second shortly afterwards when his shot was turned on to the post by Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool applied some pressure in the closing stages, keeper Conor Hazard saving superbly from Diogo Jota then miraculously from substitute Darwin Nunez’s header, but Plymouth closed out a landmark win under new manager Miron Muslic.

