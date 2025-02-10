  • Monday, 10th February, 2025

Kano Governor Appoints New SSG

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has appointed Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), with immediate effect.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature.

According to Bature, Ibrahim was selected based on his track record and expertise, having been in the civil Service for over three decades.

The statement said Ibrahim’s career spanned from 1987 to 2023, in which he held key leadership positions that significantly contributed to the governance and administrative structure of the State. “From March 2001 to May 2015, Ibrahim served as the Permanent Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Political Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.”

“In this capacity, he was instrumental in analysing key policy options, advising the government on viable alternatives, and overseeing the implementation of these policies across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).”

“Following this, from June 2015 to March 2016, Ibrahim held the position of Permanent Secretary for the Administration and General Services Directorate.” the statement added.

The sovernor expressed confidence that Ibrahim’s appointment would significantly contribute to realizing his administration’s vision for Kano State, emphasizing the importance of experienced leadership in steering the state toward sustained development and growth.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.