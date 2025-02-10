Kano Governor Appoints New SSG

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has appointed Umar Farouk Ibrahim as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), with immediate effect.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature.

According to Bature, Ibrahim was selected based on his track record and expertise, having been in the civil Service for over three decades.

The statement said Ibrahim’s career spanned from 1987 to 2023, in which he held key leadership positions that significantly contributed to the governance and administrative structure of the State. “From March 2001 to May 2015, Ibrahim served as the Permanent Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Political Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.”

“In this capacity, he was instrumental in analysing key policy options, advising the government on viable alternatives, and overseeing the implementation of these policies across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).”

“Following this, from June 2015 to March 2016, Ibrahim held the position of Permanent Secretary for the Administration and General Services Directorate.” the statement added.

The sovernor expressed confidence that Ibrahim’s appointment would significantly contribute to realizing his administration’s vision for Kano State, emphasizing the importance of experienced leadership in steering the state toward sustained development and growth.