Group Applauds Sen.Yari’s Stewardship in Zamfara

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Northern Congress for Change (NCC) has applauded Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, representing Zamfara west senatorial district, for his Stewardship in Zamfara State and the entire northern Nigeria in the areas of governance, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and philanthropy

According to the NCC, Sen. Yari’s selfless service to the people of Zamfara State and Nigeria is a shining example of true leadership, rooted in compassion, community development, and a desire to create lasting legacy.

In a statement signed by its President, Ibrahim Tukur Ali, and made available to the press, the group said that Yari’s humanitarian efforts have brought hope and relief to countless lives, demonstrating his commitment to the betterment of society.

“In the healthcare sector, Senator Yari has made significant strides, launching a groundbreaking health initiative in November 2023, which provided free eye treatments and surgeries to over 1,000 patients in Zamfara West Senatorial District,” Ali noted.

“This life-changing intervention has not only improved the health and wellbeing of the beneficiaries but has also restored their vision and dignity. In his quest to empower the youth, Senator Yari introduced the Yari scholarship initiative in June 2024, which has provided scholarships to 1,700 students from underprivileged backgrounds, enabling them to pursue higher education in various Nigerian universities.

“This visionary programme has opened doors of opportunity for these young minds, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to drive positive change in their communities.

“Sen. Yari’s commitment to infrastructure development is evident in his construction of over 7,000 primary schools across Zamfara State, ensuring that children from low-income families receive proper education.

“He has also constructed roads, including a 12-kilometer road in Nasarawa, Bukyum LGA, and bridges at Bardoki in Gumi LGA, facilitating easy movement of people and goods and stimulating economic growth.

“In the agricultural sector, Sen. Yari has championed initiatives to support local farmers, providing fertilizers and other essential inputs, boosting agricultural productivity, and ensuring food security in the region.

“Recently, he distributed 145 trailer loads of maize to alleviate food insecurity among his constituents, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people.

“Sen. Yari’s philanthropic gestures have been a hallmark of his leadership. He donated 310 bags of rice, 16 cows, and N1 million to the Christian faithful in Zamfara State during Christmas celebrations.

“He also provided 358 trailer loads of essential food items, including rice, sugar, millet, maize, and guinea corn, along with 340 cows during Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.

“Furthermore, he donated N23 million to the injured and families of the victims of the recent mistaken airstrike in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State, demonstrating his compassion and empathy for those in need.

“Sen. Yari’s impact extends beyond his immediate community, and his contributions in the Red Chamber have further cemented his reputation as a leader who combines political acumen with a deep understanding of the needs of the people.”

The group described Yari as a role model in the north, adding that his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Ali, however, urged the senator to sustain the tempo in his continued service to Zamfara people and our great nation.