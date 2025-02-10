Abiodun, Aiyedatiwa, Mimiko, Others for Pa Akinmade’s Burial in Idanre

All roads lead to Idanre, Ondo State, on Saturday as the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, members of the National Assembly and other dignitaries attend the burial ceremony of the Obamoluwa of Idanre kingdom, High Chief Moses Akinmade.

The event will also attract former Military Administrator of Lagos State and Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Ali Ndume and the Chairman of The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Also expected at the burial ceremony are members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Club 66, Idanre; and Idanre Development Assembly (IDA), among others.

The late Obamoluwa, a community leader, cocoa merchant, and socialite, is the father of the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Ogun State governor, Hon. Kayode Akinmade.

High Chief Akinmade died on August 5, 2024, at the age of 98. The burial ceremonies, according to the family, will take place between Friday, February 14, 2025, and Saturday, February 15, 2025.

While the wake-keep is scheduled to be held at No 30, Odolemo Street, Isalu Quarters, Odode Idanre, on February 14, 2025, the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m at the First Baptist Church, Idanre, Ondo State, on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

This will be followed by an internment at his residence while the entertainment of guests will take place at Olofin Grammar School, Odode, Idanre.