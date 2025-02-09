NPFL: Remo Stars Consolidate with Win Against Kano Pillars

Leaders Remo Stars further underlined their NPFL title credentials after a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Kano Pillars in Ikenne on Saturday.

The Sky Blue Stars have amassed 48 points from 23 games.

The Ikenne club are now unbeaten in their last eight league games.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side took an early lead through Sikiru Alimi.

Alimi slotted the ball into the net in the fifth minute after he was teed by Seun Ogunribide.

Remo Stars piled more pressure on the visitors but had to wait until the 40th minute before Ibrahim Abubakar doubled the advantage.

Abubakar guided the ball home after Pillars goalkeeper parried Alimi’s shot into his path.

Kano Pillars reduced the deficit in first half stoppage time, with Abba Adam nodding home Abdullahi Ali’s cross.

Remo Stars now have 48 points from 23 matches, eight points clear of second-placed Shooting Stars, who have a game in hand.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars pipped visiting Bendel Insurance 1-0 also yesterday to stay close to NPFL leaders Remo Stars.

Match winner for Shooting Stars was Godwin Odibo, who scored in the 85th minute to record a goal-scoring debut after his transfer from Sporting Lagos.

In Saturday’s other game, El Kanemi Warriors edged past Nasarawa United 2-1.

Umar Al Amin scored the decisive goal one minute before the half hour mark.

The home win lifts the Maiduguri club to fourth in the standings with 35 points after 22 matches.

On Friday, hosts Katsina beat Heartland by the odd goal to climb to 12th in the standings with 29 points from 23 games.

There will be six games today – Niger Tornadoes vs Plateau United; Bayelsa United vs Enugu Rangers; Abia Warriors against Sunshine Stars; Rivers United face Lobi Stars; Akwa United vs Enyimba and Ikorodu City tackle Kwara United.

TODAY

NPFL

Tornadoes v Plateau

Bayelsa Utd v Rangers

Abia War v Sunshine

Rivers Utd v Lobi Stars

Akwa Utd v Enyimba

Ikorodu City v Kwara Utd