Lagos, Firm Sign MoU for Lekki International Airport Construction

Segun James

The Lagos State Government has said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Summa Group, an international construction company, for the development and construction of Lekki International Airport.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the agreement in a port on X yesterday, describing it as a major step towards enhancing connectivity, fostering economic growth, and attracting international investment to the state.



“We signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the internationally acclaimed construction company, Summa Group, to develop and construct the much awaited Lekki-Epe International Airport,” the post reads.

“This groundbreaking initiative is an essential part of our vision to improve connectivity in Lagos, stimulate economic growth, and draw in global investments.

The governor said the airport would ease travel, and create new opportunities for residents and businesses across the state.



On October 7, 2022, the Lagos government announced plans to construct a new airport in the Lekki-Epe axis of the state.

The Senior Apecial Assistant (SSA) to the governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, said the project is expected to begin in 2023 and would be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land.



He added that the master plan and aeronautical designs were in place, while studies were underway to determine strategies, funding, and other considerations, after which the project will be taken to the marketplace.

The special adviser also said the airport, which is expected to cater to a minimum of five million people yearly, will be constructed in partnership with local and foreign investors.



Sanwo-Olu, on January 25, 2024, said the state was preparing for the project’s groundbreaking.

He said the airline’s operating contingency and approval from the federal government were under consideration.