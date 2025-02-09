Iwobi Sounds out Arsenal Starlet Nwaneri for Super Eagles

Femi Solaja with agency report

Coach Eric Chelle has asked Alex Iwobi to use his Arsenal connections to sound out teenaged sensation Ethan Nwaneri on the possibilities of playing for the Super Eagles in the near future.

The Super Eagles coach met with former Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi Thursday as part of his meet-and-greet with Super Eagles stars ahead of next month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“He has asked Iwobi to talk with the boy’s parents among other things,” a source informed SCORENigeria

Nwaneri, 17, who was born in London, has caught the eye with some assured displays as Arsenal stay in touch with leaders Liverpool for the coveted Premier League crown.

The left-footed midfielder has scored three goals in 14 Premier League appearances this season.

He is already a schoolboy international with England.

Meanwhile, Coach Eric Chelle and his assistants have been hard at work meeting and mapping out strategies with Super Eagles stars across Europe ahead of next month’s must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Eagles gaffer watched Alex Iwobi in action as Fulham defeated Wigan 2-1, to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

The Nigerian international, who was rested on the bench in the first half, came on as a substitute in the second half for Martial Godo in the 75th minute.

Muniz’s header was cancelled out by a stunning Jonny Smith strike early in the second half, but Fulham were not to be denied as the Brazilian drove home to secure a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at Wigan.

Chelle continued his preparations for next month’s World Cup qualifiers as he was in the stands to watch Moses Simon in Ligue 1 action.

The consistent Moses Simon, who is now one of the most experienced players in the Super Eagles, started Friday’s Ligue 1 home game against Brest and was replaced in the 68th minute.

FC Nantes fell 2-0 in front of their fans to draw them closer to the relegation zone.

The Malian gaffer is expected back in Abuja this week to hold talks with NFF leadership of his programmes for Super Eagles six remaining 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.