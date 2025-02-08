Soulcomms Appoints Onabajo New Chief Operating Officer

Soulcomms, one of Nigeria’s leading strategic communications and engagement agencies, has announced the appointment of Ayodeji Onabajo as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

A statement explained that the appointment was a significant step in the agency’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving impactful client engagements in today’s evolving communication landscape.



It stated that the appointment of Onabajo was central to its transformative journey.

“With over 12 years of experience spanning continents and industries, Onabajo brings a wealth of expertise that is expected to drive Soulcomms’ strategic vision. Recognised as a leader in marketing communications, he has seamlessly merged traditional marketing approaches with innovative MarTech solutions.



“In his previous roles, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to build high-performing teams, execute successful campaigns, and deliver measurable results for top-tier clients across various industries.



“Onabajo’s professional journey has taken him through marketing and product marketing roles in Kenya, United States and the United Kingdom, giving him a global perspective on consumer engagement strategies. He was also named 1st Runner-Up in the prestigious Nigeria’s Employee of the Year Award (NEYA) in 2019,” the statement added.

Group Managing Director of SO&U Group, Udeme Ufot, who spoke on the appointment, expressed confidence in Ayodeji’s appointment as he emphasised its alignment with Soulcomms’ transformative agenda and the rebrand direction of the business geared towards taking it to new heights.

He stated that, “Ayodeji Onabajo’s appointment as COO is a deliberate and strategic move that underscores Soulcomms vision for the future. As we embark on this bold new chapter marked by our recent rebranding and commitment to digital innovations, we recognize the need for a leader with Ayodeji’s depth of experience, creative insight, and operational excellence to drive our ambitions forward.”

He further stated that, “Ayodeji’s leadership comes at a pivotal time when our clients demand more than traditional solutions. His expertise in digital-first strategies and his passion for experiential communications will ensure that Soulcomms remains at the forefront of cutting-edge storytelling and engagement.

“We are confident that his contributions will solidify our position as a trailblazer in creating shareable, immersive, and impactful brand experiences.”

Ayodeji’s appointment followed Soulcomms’ unveiling of its rebranding and new direction in digital innovations. This move reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to integrating technologies such as augmented reality, retail tech, and data-driven analytics into its service offerings, creating deeper connections between brands and their audiences.

Speaking on his appointment, Ayodeji expressed gratitude to the leadership of the SO&U group for the confidence and trust instilled in him to take on this role at such a transformative moment for Soulcomms. Ayodeji further stated that the agency’s vision for impactful communication aligns perfectly with his philosophy of leveraging technology to drive engagement. He expressed enthusiasm in looking forward to collaborating with the talented team as they set new benchmarks for excellence by redefining the possibilities in strategic communications.

As COO, Ayodeji will oversee the agency’s day-to-day operations, ensuring the seamless execution of its strategies while driving sustainable growth and innovation. His leadership will be instrumental in achieving the agency’s objectives of optimizing marketing spend, enhancing consumer engagement, and delivering exceptional value to clients.