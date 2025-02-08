Soludo: We’re Bent on Cleansing Anambra State of Criminals

*Confirms arrest of killers of lawmaker, gives account of fight against insecurity Umeh condemns gruesome murder

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said that his administration is bent on ensuring that criminal elements in the state, who have been involved in killings and kidnapping are totally wiped out.

Soludo was reacting to the recent onslaught against criminals by his newly set up security operation codenamed, Operation Udo Ga Achi, which is spearheaded by the state’s new security agency, Agunechemba.



This was as the lawmaker representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Senator Victor Umeh, has condemned the gruesome murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, who represented the people of Onitsha North 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The governor confirmed that in a Thursday night operation, in Owerre-Ezukala in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state, about 15 criminals were shot dead by the operatives and 13 of them captured alive.



The governor during an exclusive interview with THISDAY also confirmed that six people involved in the kidnap and killing of a state lawmaker, Hon. Azuka had been arrested.

Azuka was kidnapped in Onitsha on Christmas eve, while travelling home for the holiday, but on Thursday morning, his remains were found dumped at the foot of the Second Niger bridge.

Speaking on his exploits in the area of security, Soludo said: “When we arrived here, eight local government areas were under siege, me and other fellow candidates in the 2021 election could not campaign in such places. In fact, a fellow contestant, Mr. Agbasimalo was kidnapped, right from his convoy and he has not been seen till date.



“Today we have liberated such places. From the very first day of my office, I went to work, and I can say that today we have reached those local governments. Now, there is an axis of evil that is still persisting, and we are on the final onslaught against them. That is where they call the mother valley. We have bombed them severally by air, and because that place is safe for them, when you finish, they come out. We have been on them and we have killed them in thousands.



“With our new security operation, we are on the last lap now. Kidnapping is lucrative and they are into it because they feel Anambra people can pay. We are back again and have turned on gear two, and it is fight to finish, and we are ready to clear them off. We are embarking on this security thing at a fundamental level, different from what is happening anywhere else in Nigeria.



“We have passed the homeland security law. We have provided the criminal legal framework to support it. The ideology behind this is that people now celebrate crowns without a cross. So we have criminalised such. If you display obscene wealth, the security agencies can invite you to come and answer questions. We have to stop people who do that from deceiving the young ones.



“Again, there is a Nexus between crime and drugs, so we have made drugs a property offense in Anambra. Any property used for the sales, manufacture of drugs is brought down. Landlords should better know who their tenants are. Traditional rulers must also be part of this agenda to know the people living in their domains.



“Anambra people are known for hard work and integrity and not money that falls from heaven. So our laws want to tackle the things that fuel these things.”

Speaking on the death of the lawmaker, Soludo said: “Today would have been my happiest day, save for the news I just received about the death of our lawmaker. It was reported just this morning (Thursday) that his remains were found on the road, and that has spoiled our mood.”



“Our security architecture is paying off hugely. We woke up this morning to the news of the invasion of a camp in Owerre-Ezukala by our security men, Agunechemba. About 15 gunmen were demobilised and 13 captured alive. We will continue on this lane until Anambra is totally free.

“About those who killed the lawmaker, I want to announce to you too that six of them have been arrested, while the native doctor who prepares their charms who lives in Asaba is being traced now. We must liberate Anambra and that we must do,” the governor said.



Meanwhile, Senator Umeh who lamented over the tragic end of Hon. Azuka in a statement he personally signed yesterday, asked all well-meaning citizens of Anambra to join in fighting the insecurity that has taken over their state, noting that the security of lives is a collective responsibility.

He condoled the deceased immediate family, constituents, the Speaker and the members of the Anambra State House of Assembly for this irreparable loss.



Also, Umeh commiserated with the Onitsha people and the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, over Azuka’s demise.

“I received with sadness the news of the discovery of the decomposing body of Hon. Justice Azuka, who until his kidnap and eventual murder represented the people of Onitsha North 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.



“Hon. Azuka, who was elected under the platform of our party, the Labour Party, was reported kidnapped on the 24th day of December, 2024.

“While we prayed and hoped for his safe return, time ticked away, raising anxiety over his life and safety.



“The worst happened yesterday (Thursday) when the news of the founding of his decomposing body dashed our hopes.

“My condolences go to his immediate family and the constituents that he represented, particularly his mentor, Chief Mrs. Azuka Enemuo who has been greatly traumatised during the agonising wait for his return and the eventual news of his death yesterday.



“I heartily commiserate with the Onitsha people and the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, CFR.

“My condolences also go to the Speaker and the members of the Anambra State House of Assembly who were his colleagues until his tragic death.



“While we grieve over this tragic and shocking end for Hon. Justice Azuka, I want to renew my call for our people to uphold the sanctity of human life and refrain from killing other people under any circumstances.

“We should also know that the security of lives is a collective responsibility of everybody. Let us all join in fighting the insecurity that has taken our state from all of us.



“In closing, I want to commend the efforts of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo in recent times in the ongoing war against criminals, evil native doctors, and witches who have turned our state into a market where human parts are traded and hunted for.

“I also thank other unseen stakeholders who have joined in hunting and crushing these evil men in our midst.

“Let us expose any criminal activity and criminals around us to enable us recover our state from these goons.

“The security of our state and our people should rise above political considerations.”