Police to Unveil 25 Newly Acquired GunboatsLinus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has announced plans to unveil 25 newly acquired gunboats to strengthen maritime security.



The police explained that this strategic asset acquisition is a proactive approach of the force to ensure the safety of lives and property, as well as fostering confidence in maritime safety.

A statement by Force Spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police said the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun made two strategic appointments to improve police operation.



He said, “These key appointments came at a crucial time as the force is set to unveil 25 newly acquired gunboats and initiatives to acquire more maritime safety equipment aimed at improving security operations on our waterways across the country.



“The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle to head the Special Intervention Squad (SIS); Elections Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, and Safe School Protection Squad.



“The IGP also appointed CSP Chima Ogarashi as the new Force Marine Officer (FMO).

“Shogunle, is a highly experienced officer in the Department of Operations, Public Relations, and certified in several other various capacities.



“He will lead the SIS in addressing various security challenges and also serve efficiently as the head of Elections Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, and the Safe School Protection Squad.”



Adejobi said that CSP Ogarashi, will oversee one of the critical sections of the force with his experience in maritime security and policing and enforcement of maritime laws.

The IGP reassured members of the public of the Police Force’s commitment to respond effectively to any security threats.