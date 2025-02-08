National Gallery of Art Partners Atsur on Digital Archive of Nigeria’s Artistic Heritage

The National Gallery of Art (NGA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Atsur Technologies Ltd for the creation of digital archive of Nigeria’s rich artistic heritage to ensure effective management and global access.

The MoU, signed recently in Abuja, will ensure both organisations work together to digitise 3,000 Nigerian artistic masterpieces for accessibility by audiences worldwide.

Under the agreement, Atsur will develop a detailed system to catalogue and manage the NGA’s vast collection to accurately track, organise, and retrieve digital assets, and would also set up a secure API to provide public access to selected works, boosting global visibility and appreciation of Nigerian art.

According to the parties, the arrangement would make the gallery’s resources easily accessible for research, education, and public engagement, enabling audiences worldwide to explore and engage with Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Adaobi Orajiaku, Chief Executive Officer of Atsur, said: “We are honoured to collaborate with the National Gallery of Art to bring Nigeria’s artistic treasures to a global audience.

“The partnership will be highlighted through targeted media campaigns and events, aiming to increase public recognition and foster a deeper appreciation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage both locally and globally.”

On his part, Director-General of the NGA , Mr Ahmed Sodangi, said : “This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for cultural preservation and accessibility.

“This initiative marks a significant step in modernising our collection management and expanding the reach of Nigerian art.

“We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will create for artists, researchers, and art enthusiasts worldwide.”

The National Gallery of Art is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative economy that promotes modern Nigerian art and preserve its creative spirit.

Atsur Technologies Ltd , on the other hand, is a leader in art authentication and blockchain technology within the African art market.

It is renowned in ensuring the authenticity of artworks through blockchain-based authentication and simplifying transactions with a user-friendly interface, creating a secure and transparent platform that empowers artists to showcase their work.