Ministry of Art, Culture Partners Tikera Africa on Residency Programme

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, in collaboration with MADhouse by Tikera Africa have announced the launch of the Reimagining Hope Residency. This transformative program is set to bring together 20 exceptional creatives from across Nigeria for a four-week residency focused on addressing societal challenges and inspiring cultural pride through artistic expression.

The residency, which would feature two streams – in the first and second quarter of 2025, would provide a platform for visual artists (painters, sculptors and digital artists) to engage in structured mentorship, collaborative workshops, and open studio events.

Each participant would create between two to four unique artworks that integrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary societal issues. These pieces would be showcased in government buildings, embassies, and other prominent institutions locally and internationally.

The key highlights of the residency include: Collaboration among creatives from diverse backgrounds to foster unity and shared innovation; Mentorship by cultural leaders and established artists to refine artistic concepts; Workshops and design-thinking sessions to inspire co-creation and collaboration; and opportunities for public exhibition and global visibility.

Participants in the residency would also benefit from a fully immersive experience, including access to MADhouse’s state-of-the-art facilities, shared studio spaces, and cultural excursions that connect their work to Nigeria’s heritage. The residency aims to highlight the role of creativity as a tool for nation-building while fostering relationships between artists and key stakeholders in the creative economy.

Speaking about the program, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa stated, “This partnership underscores the critical role of the creative industry in shaping national identity and addressing societal challenges. By empowering our creatives, we are investing in Nigeria’s future as a cultural and artistic powerhouse.”

Director of Innovation and Enterprise at Tikera Africa, Osarume Akenzua explained: “This residency is more than an artistic journey; it is a mission to reimagine how art can build bridges, inspire unity, and catalyse change in the creative economy.

“At Tikera Africa, we believe in the transformative power of creativity, and this residency reflects our commitment to nurturing the next generation of cultural leaders who will reposition Africa globally through their creative expressions and enterprises.”