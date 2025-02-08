Chelle Opens Doors to Akpom, Tella as Super Eagles Prepare for Rwanda

World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles Malian Coach, Eric Chelle is set to make bold changes as he leads the three-time African champions in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Malian coach, tasked with revitalising the Super Eagles, has pledged to select players based on merit rather than reputation.

This shift could open doors for the likes of Chuba Akpom, Nathan Tella, and Chrisantus Uche, three players excelling in Europe but overlooked in previous call-ups.

Akpom has enjoyed a resurgence, starring for Middlesbrough and Ajax before his recent move to Lille. Tella, who could win his first club goal award, is making an impact at Bayer Leverkusen. At the same time, Uche has emerged as one of La Liga’s standout talents.

However, none has featured in Nigeria’s recent AFCON or World Cup qualifiers.

Instead, past selections have included injured or out-of-form players and club benchwarmers, a factor contributing to Nigeria’s poor World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles remain winless after four matches, sitting fifth in Group C behind Rwanda, South Africa, Benin, and Lesotho.

With only the group winners securing an automatic spot at the tournament, Chelle faces a daunting task to reignite Nigeria’s qualification hopes.