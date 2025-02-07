Stop Neglect of Delta Ijaw Communities, APC Tells Oborevwori

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State chapter, has berated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration of the state for what it describes as the persistent neglect of key infrastructural projects in Delta Ijaw communities.

The APC, in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo, on Thursday, called on the governor to move beyond rhetoric, lip service and take concrete steps to address the underdevelopment in the riverine areas.

The party expressed support for the Ijaw Youth Council’s agitations, stating that the continued abandonment of critical projects such as the Ayakoromo Bridge, Burutu Marine Polytechnic, and several road networks have left the affected communities in a state of hardship.

According to the opposition party, the establishment of the Directorate of Riverine Development has done little to improve the lives of the people, as many vital projects remain stalled.

The party singled out the Ayakoromo Bridge as a major infrastructural failure, lamenting that its completion would have significantly boosted economic activities and security in the region.

Similarly, the Burutu Maritime Polytechnic, which is expected to enhance human capital development, remains uncompleted, depriving youths of educational opportunities.

The opposition party also criticized the administration’s failure to upgrade the Isena-Ibe Teachers Training College in Bomadi to a higher institution, stating that the lack of educational investment in riverine areas is a major setback for the people.

APC futher highlighted the deplorable conditions of roads in Ogulagha/Odimodi, Ohoroh/Bomadi, Torugbene/Ojobo and Erhowa/Abari, which have made transportation difficult and hindered economic growth.

The party described the situation as a betrayal of the trust placed in the governor by the affected communities, urging immediate action to complete these projects.

“It is time for Governor Oborevwori to stop paying lip service to the development of riverine communities and take meaningful action to improve the lives of its people, particularly ensuring that the Directorate of Riverine Development is not just a token gesture created for the purpose of settling loyalists with appointments but a catalyst for sustainable development in our riverine areas.

“We call on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to immediately prioritize the completion and funding of these critical projects. Delta Ijaw communities deserve better than the broken promises and abandoned plans that have been the hallmark of this administration.

“Delta APC stands firmly with the Ijaw Youth Council and other stakeholders in our riverine communities in their call for Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration to deliver on its promises and provide the infrastructure that will drive real development in the state. It is time for action, not cheap political rhetoric. Delta Ijaw and other riverine communities deserve better,” APC stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to the development of the riverine areas, Delta APC urged the governor to ensure that the Directorate of Riverine Development serves its intended purpose rather than becoming a political tool.

The party vowed to stand with the Ijaw Youth Council and other stakeholders in demanding tangible progress rather than empty political assurances.

With growing dissatisfaction among the people, the call for urgent intervention in Delta Ijaw communities continues to gain momentum.

Whether Governor Oborevwori’s administration will heed the demands remains to be seen.