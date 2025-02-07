Massive Turnout As Omo-Agege Engages APC Leaders in Aniocha South, North

The political landscape in Delta State witnessed another major boost as Senator Ovie Omo-Agege received overwhelming support during his engagement with All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders in Ogwashi-Uku and Issele-Uku, spanning Aniocha South and North Local Government Areas Thursday.

At Ogwashi-Uku, the APC Chairman of Aniocha South, Pastor Nobert Akachukwu Sochukwudimma, praised Omo-Agege’s leadership, emphasizing his proven capacity to win elections.

“When he told me he was coming, not just to meet his followers but also to hear from those with grievances, I knew he was a true leader. He does not shy away from responsibility,” Sochukwudimma stated.

Expressing the party’s determination for victory, he added: “Aniocha South APC is enthusiastic and hungry for electoral success. For years, we’ve been in opposition, but with your proven strategy, we believe victory is within reach.”

He passionately appealed to Omo-Agege to replicate the winning tactics used in Ughelli North and Delta Central that brought electoral success in previous elections.

Also speaking, a former Delta State commissioner and APC House of Representatives candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Dr. Tony Nwaka, described Omo-Agege as a “grassroots general”, emphasizing his exceptional ability to mobilize people.

“Politics is about mobilizing the people, and there is nothing more heartwarming and encouraging than having a proven general leading you into battle—someone with a track record of competence in grassroots mobilization. Senator Omo-Agege demonstrated this in the last election,” he stated.

Nwaka noted that those who did not contest as candidates might not fully grasp the significance of Omo-Agege’s strategic approach, adding: “He who wears the shoes knows where they pinch.”

Highlighting his personal electoral success, Nwaka revealed that he was the only candidate in Delta North who secured a 5/5 win in his polling unit in the last general election.

He urged the people to rally behind Omo-Agege, describing him as a leader committed to progressive governance.

The event also saw prominent APC stalwarts, including Dr. Antonia Ashiedu and Dr. Ifeanyi Odikpo, commending Omo-Agege for his leadership and dedication.

Odikpo advised Omo-Agege, “to avoid transactional politicians that use vote to transact businesses in every election. And to forget big names, instead focus on the common people that have the votes”.

Ashiedu acknowledged past electoral challenges but reaffirmed her confidence in Omo-Agege’s political acumen, saying: “Yes, he made some mistakes in 2023 by listening to certain friends, but make no mistake, Omo-Agege is a political field marshal who knows how to win. If he runs in 2027, Deltans should rally behind him.”

While alluding to the rousing welcome for Omo-Agege as the people’s love for APC, she further described him as a leader committed to inclusivity and development.

At Issele-Uku, Omo-Agege was met with an electrifying reception. Traditional dancers, led by the Owelle of Onicha-Olona, Hon. Chief Jerry Chukwuma Nkeweshe, set the stage for a vibrant welcome, reflecting the people’s excitement.

Women from Onicha-Olona displayed cultural dances, expressing their appreciation for Omo-Agege’s visit and his continued commitment to Delta State’s progress.

With the momentum from these engagements, it is evident that Omo-Agege remains a formidable force in Delta State politics.

As the APC strengthens its base in Aniocha South and North, political analysts believe these strategic grassroots engagements could shape the party’s success in future elections.

For Omo-Agege’s supporters, the message is clear: Victory is not just a possibility—it is a goal within reach.