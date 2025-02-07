Cult Clash Claims Five  in Rivers Community

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A clash that ensued between rivalry cult groups has claimed the lives of five persons in Obele community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

THISDAY gathered that suspected cultists invaded the aforementioned community late Wednesday night, and killed five victims.

A source from the community revealed that some suspected members of rivalry cult invaded the Obele community in search of their targets.

It was learnt that the suspects’ on the incident day, moved from one house to another looking for their targets, where five persons were later confirmed shot dead at different compounds in the community.

A native, who pleaded anonymity, told THISDAY that some of the persons killed are believed to be blood relations to rivals of the gunmen who came for the attack.

He said two of the deceased are believed to be members of the rivalry cult group.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, has confirmed the incident. She disclosed that seven persons have been arrested in alleged connection to the incident.

Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said: “Yes I can confirm the incident. Five persons were killed and seven suspects have been arrested and are in Police custody.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the jurisdiction and Area Commander in charge of the area to fish out and apprehend fleeing members of the cult groups.”

Iringe-Koko added that investigation in ongoing on the incident, while assuring the arrest of other fleeing suspects.