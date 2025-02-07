Chukwueze’s Failed Fulham Move Excites Maldini’s Successor at Milan

Femi Solaja with agency report

Paolo Maldini’s successor at AC Milan, Geoffrey Moncada, has said that the Rossoneri are delighted that Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, didn’t make a deadline-day transfer to Fulham.

Chukwueze joined the seven-time UEFA Champions League winners in the summer of 2023 from Villarreal but has struggled to nail down a starting berth at the San Siro.

Milan tried to shake things up during the winter transfer window as they look to push towards winning a trophy when the season ends in May.

Alex Iwobi’s Fulham tried to sign the Nigerian during the transfer deadline, offering up to 30 million euros, but the deal fell through due to time constraints.

While the Cottagers wanted a loan with the option to buy, Milan wanted to offload the Nigerian completely. Nonetheless, the club’s technical director was delighted the 25-year-old gets to stay.

“We needed to act on the transfer market, as we changed some players, changed some of the characteristics and the structure of the side to give the coach more options. There are high expectations, so by starting to win tonight in the Coppa Italia, then there’s the Champions League and Serie A, we need to step up a level,” Moncada said about Milan’s transfer activity in the just-concluded winter transfer window as revealed by Football Italia.

Milan signed Kyle Walker, Santiago Gimenez, and Joao Felix during the winter transfer window, while they let go of Noah Okafor and Alvaro Morata.

The pair joined Napoli and Galatasaray respectively.

Moncada also revealed there’s a chance the Portuguese could stay permanently beyond his loan spell, whilst maintaining delight at Chukwueze’s position.

“It depends on us and him (Felix), there is always a possibility. We have a very good rapport with Chelsea, so we’ll see in the summer. No, he (Chukwueze) is staying with us and represents another option on the right. We’re happy he gets to stay,” Milan’s technical director concluded.

Samuel Chukwueze remained on the bench in Milan’s 3-1 win over AS Roma on Wednesday night in the Coppa Italia. Rossoneri are now in the semi-final of the Italian Cup