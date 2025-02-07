Bauchi Gov Swears in New Head of Civil Service, Chief Economic Adviser

. Approves N793.6m for 5,410 students’s exam fees

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has sworn in the newly appointed officials, including Mohammed Sani Umar as the acting Head of Civil Service, and Yahuza Adamu Haruna as the Chief Economic Adviser.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chamber in the Government House in Bauchi yesterday, marking the beginning of their tenure.

Umar, a seasoned legal professional and administrator, will provide leadership in the civil service, ensuring efficiency and professionalism in the state’s public sector.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Permanent Secretary Establishment in the office of the Head of Civil Service.

While, Yahuza Adamu Haruna, the new Chief Economic Adviser, who is an expert in economic planning and policy, was the immediate-past Head of Civil Service.

He is expected to advise the government on critical economic strategies aimed at fostering sustainable development in Bauchi State.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Mohammed said that Yahuza Haruna is expected to work with the state Economic Management Team to provide and coordinate inter-sectoral economic policy direction and monitor the progress in the implementation of government policies and programmes.

THISDAY learnt that earlier in a statement, the governor had also approved the swapping of the chairmen of the boards of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) and AD Rufa’i College of Education, Legal and Islamic Studies. Dr. Abubakar Surinbai Dahiru Bauchi will take over as the chairman of AD Rufa’i College, while Senator Lawan Yahaya Gumau will become the chairman of ATAP.

Meanhile, Governor Mohammed has approved N793.6million for the payment of registration fees for 25,410 indigent Senior Secondary School (SS3) students sitting for the 2025 National Examination Council and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examinations.

The state Commissioner for Education, Muhammed Lawal, disclosed this during a press conference in Bauchi yesterday, stating that Governor Mohammed approved the immediate release of the funds.

Lawal noted that the payment also covers other external examinations, including the National Business and Technical Examinations Board and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies.

“The beneficiaries are SSS 3 indexed students in public secondary schools across the state,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the gesture is part of the government’s efforts to ease the financial burden on parents amid the current economic challenges, while promoting student enrollment, retention, and transition in the state schools.

“This substantial financial commitment underscores Governor Mohammed’s dedication to ensuring that all qualified students in Bauchi State have the opportunity to pursue their academic goals without financial barriers,” Lawal added.

Describing the move as unprecedented, he praised the governor’s commitment to education, stating that the funds are already available and will be disbursed to the respective examination bodies soon.

According to him, “It is about time that parents recognise the importance of education. While the government is committed to supporting educational development, parents should also play their part by sending their children to school.”