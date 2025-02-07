  • Friday, 7th February, 2025

AWCAA Begins Cancer Advocacy In Nigeria, Pledges Women Empowerment 

Nigeria | 54 minutes ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The African Women Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) has officially started its activities in Nigeria with a pledge to reinforce its commitment to empowering women through cancer education, early detection and access to life-saving treatment.

Preparations for the official AWCAA launch  on February 13, 2025, started on the World Cancer Day, according to a statement by the group on Friday in Abuja.

The statement explained that its Founder, Ify Nwabukwu, on the occasion, reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to reducing cancer mortality rates in Nigeria. 

She emphasised the importance of collaborations with existing organisations and government agencies to drive early detection and improve access to treatment.

She said: “AWCAA is actively advocating for a reduction in cancer mortality rates in Nigeria by ensuring more women receive early diagnoses, access to care, and the support they need. 

“Beyond treatment, we are committed to breaking the stigma associated with cancer. As a survivor, I understand the urgency of this mission.”

The official AWCAA Nigeria launch, she stated, will start with a pre-launch women-focused wellness event in Lagos supported by Bellanaija and LoStudio.

“The main launch is scheduled for February 13, 2025, in Abuja, where the organisation will unveil key initiatives designed to reduce cancer-related deaths and support women throughout their cancer journey.”

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Nnesochi Offor, a member of AWCAA, underscored the importance of prevention, early detection, and lifestyle choices in the fight against cancer.

“Cancer doesn’t always have a single known cause, but research has linked it to unhealthy lifestyle choices, including diets high in carcinogenic substances. 

“We must all prioritise healthy living by embracing active lifestyles and nutritious diets rich in fruits and vegetables,” she advised.

Expressing confidence in the organisation’s impact, Madam Celine Orji, another AWCAA member, highlighted the tangible benefits the association has already brought to communities.

According to her, “AWCAA has made a difference in my community, making mammogram tests more accessible and affordable. 

“I do not doubt that its expansion into Nigeria will save countless lives.”

The statement noted that as Nigeria continues to face rising cancer cases, AWCAA’s presence marks a critical turning point in the fight against late-stage diagnoses and inadequate access to treatment. 

It stated: “With a strong focus on empowering women, advocating for policy changes, and breaking the stigma surrounding cancer, AWCAA is set to transform cancer care and ensure no woman faces the battle alone.

“The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) is a non-profit organisation that promotes cancer awareness, early detection and access to quality treatment for women across Africa. 

“Since its establishment, AWCAA has led numerous awareness campaigns, donated life-saving equipment, and advocated for improved healthcare policies to combat cancer effectively.

“For over two decades, AWCAA has spearheaded more than 21 cancer awareness missions across Africa, donated mammogram machines to hospitals, and improved cancer care in countries such as Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, and Sudan. 

“With its expansion into Nigeria, AWCAA aims to bridge the gap in cancer education, screening and treatment, ensuring more women receive the support they need.”

ReplyReply allForwardAdd reaction

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fMm9xbjUzOWMxczUwogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1738914501032

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.