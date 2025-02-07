AWCAA Begins Cancer Advocacy In Nigeria, Pledges Women Empowerment 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The African Women Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) has officially started its activities in Nigeria with a pledge to reinforce its commitment to empowering women through cancer education, early detection and access to life-saving treatment.

Preparations for the official AWCAA launch on February 13, 2025, started on the World Cancer Day, according to a statement by the group on Friday in Abuja.

The statement explained that its Founder, Ify Nwabukwu, on the occasion, reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to reducing cancer mortality rates in Nigeria.

She emphasised the importance of collaborations with existing organisations and government agencies to drive early detection and improve access to treatment.

She said: “AWCAA is actively advocating for a reduction in cancer mortality rates in Nigeria by ensuring more women receive early diagnoses, access to care, and the support they need.

“Beyond treatment, we are committed to breaking the stigma associated with cancer. As a survivor, I understand the urgency of this mission.”

The official AWCAA Nigeria launch, she stated, will start with a pre-launch women-focused wellness event in Lagos supported by Bellanaija and LoStudio.

“The main launch is scheduled for February 13, 2025, in Abuja, where the organisation will unveil key initiatives designed to reduce cancer-related deaths and support women throughout their cancer journey.”

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Nnesochi Offor, a member of AWCAA, underscored the importance of prevention, early detection, and lifestyle choices in the fight against cancer.

“Cancer doesn’t always have a single known cause, but research has linked it to unhealthy lifestyle choices, including diets high in carcinogenic substances.

“We must all prioritise healthy living by embracing active lifestyles and nutritious diets rich in fruits and vegetables,” she advised.

Expressing confidence in the organisation’s impact, Madam Celine Orji, another AWCAA member, highlighted the tangible benefits the association has already brought to communities.

According to her, “AWCAA has made a difference in my community, making mammogram tests more accessible and affordable.

“I do not doubt that its expansion into Nigeria will save countless lives.”

The statement noted that as Nigeria continues to face rising cancer cases, AWCAA’s presence marks a critical turning point in the fight against late-stage diagnoses and inadequate access to treatment.

It stated: “With a strong focus on empowering women, advocating for policy changes, and breaking the stigma surrounding cancer, AWCAA is set to transform cancer care and ensure no woman faces the battle alone.

“The African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) is a non-profit organisation that promotes cancer awareness, early detection and access to quality treatment for women across Africa.

“Since its establishment, AWCAA has led numerous awareness campaigns, donated life-saving equipment, and advocated for improved healthcare policies to combat cancer effectively.

“For over two decades, AWCAA has spearheaded more than 21 cancer awareness missions across Africa, donated mammogram machines to hospitals, and improved cancer care in countries such as Nigeria, Tanzania, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, and Sudan.

“With its expansion into Nigeria, AWCAA aims to bridge the gap in cancer education, screening and treatment, ensuring more women receive the support they need.”

ReplyReply allForwardAdd reaction

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fMm9xbjUzOWMxczUwogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1738914501032