PMI Drives Digital Transformation at Tech Revolution Africa 2025

The US-based Project Management Institute (PMI), the leading authority in project management, will showcase industry-leading certifications and offerings tailored for technology professionals, entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, and innovators at the Tech Revolution Africa Conference 2025.

PMI’s participation at the event reflects its focus on connecting with a diverse audience critical to Africa’s technological growth.

PMI helps address these challenges by fostering a workforce capable of managing projects in an agile, cost-effective, and scalable manner. Digital transformation initiatives require a combination of strategic oversight and precise execution, making certified professionals uniquely equipped to lead in this space.

Managing Director, sub-Saharan Africa, PMI, George Asamani, said: “Technological innovation is accelerating across Africa, creating both opportunities and challenges. At PMI, we are dedicated to empowering the tech ecosystem with the skills and certifications to manage this complexity, deliver successful projects, and shape a brighter future.”

At the event, PMI will showcase its globally recognised certifications, such as the PMP, Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), as well as its dynamic Membership benefits and PMI Infinity™ 2.0, an AI-powered project management coach designed to deepen expertise, master complex topics, and elevate execution to drive project success.

Studies show certified project managers deliver projects more successfully, improving productivity and reducing costly delays. According to the PMI’s Earning Power- Project Management Salary Survey, project managers with PMP certification earn higher median salaries than those without PMP certification, 33 per cent higher on average across the 21 countries surveyed. PMP-certified project professionals in Nigeria demonstrated an even greater lift, reporting an increase of 60 per cent in median salary compared to their non-certified peers.