NDDC Urged to Adopt  Transformational Crisis Mgt in Niger Delta Communities

A stakeholder and Executive Director of IMPACT, Dr. Naomi Akpan-Ita, has called on the Department of Dispute and Conflict Resolution (DCR), an arm of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to consider a transformational crisis management approach in addressing crises within the Niger Delta communities.

Akpan-Ita made the call while featuring as the lead paper presenter during a 2024 retreat organised by DCR for its personnel in Lagos recently.

Akpan-Ita in her presentation titled: “Crisis Management: Embracing Inclusivity for Effective Shift from Transactional to Transformational Approaches,” stated that to further enhance the work currently being done by the NDDC through the DCR in the Niger Delta, there should be a conscious shift toward transformational approaches in addressing crises within the region.

She said: “The transformational approach begins with the understanding that conflict has the potential to lead to positive change.”

“Instead of merely addressing the immediate issue, this perspective seeks to harness the energy of the conflict to rebuild relationships and structures more positively.

“To engage this approach requires embracing a transformational mindset, especially during crises, as it influences the strategies implemented to manage the situation.

“A transformational approach requires building trust, enthusiasm, and openness among stakeholders involved in a conflict, which encourages the exploration and acceptance of innovative solutions.

“To effectively engage in transformational approaches to crisis management, it is essential to have both flexibility and the capacity for innovation. Without sufficient capacity, not much can be accomplished, even with flexibility. This is because knowledge-based alternatives are necessary to provide options that can serve as foundations for developing effective approaches.

“The need for sufficient capacity emphasizes the necessity for DCR staff involved in crisis management to be well-versed in diverse dispute resolution and crisis management strategies. Training and continuous education in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) methods are crucial, as is the capacity for creative thinking.”

The Acting Director of DCR, Goddy Ogedegbe, in his opening remarks said: “In aligning with the theme of this year’s retreat, ‘Transiting from Transactional to Transformative Dispute Resolution: A Practical Approach to Conflict Management,’ it is important to note that the Managing Director/CEO has carefully restored noticeable peace within the region by spreading his tentacles through laudable and meaningful projects and programmes that are conspicuous, which have evidently and practically reduced conflict and violent protests within the Niger Delta region, thereby making it a cynosure of the public.

“Under the transformative approach, a broad context to our amiable MD/CEO is the new way of doing things in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), where legacy projects and programmes are initiated, executed, and/or implemented to meet the needs and expectations of various stakeholders, devoid of any form of marginalization across the region.”