Group Demand IGP Hands off Fraud Case Being Prosecuted by EFCC

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation (CSI), Initiative Against Human Rights Abuse and Torture (INAHURAT) has called on the Inspector General of Police to hands off an alleged fraud case on sale of properties already being prosecuted by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group made the demand for the IGP to hands off the case and allow the EFCC to continue with the case at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

The spokesperson of the group, Bar. Maxwell Okpara, said President Bola Tinubu should order a full investigation into the matter and that the IGP should hands off the case.

“Given these glaring abuses of power, we are calling on:

His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to order a full-scale, independent investigation into this case, including the role played by the Nigerian Police Force in attempting to derail justice.

“The Inspector General of Police to immediately hands off this matter and allow the EFCC to continue with its legally sanctioned investigation and forfeiture process.”

He also called on all relevant institutions to scrutinize the actions of the Nigerian police.

“The National Assembly and relevant oversight bodies to scrutinize the conduct of the police in this matter and ensure that officers who abuse their powers for personal or political interests are held accountable.

“The Nigerian Judiciary to remain vigilant against any form of manipulation by those who seek to obstruct justice through delay tactics and baseless criminal charges.”

Earlier in his speech, he expressed great concerns over the involvement in the case. “We expressed our deep concern over how the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was using his office to shield the suspects from proper investigation, thereby allowing Mrs. Collen Mero Yesufu a 79-year-old grandmother to suffer injustice.

“The attempt by the Nigerian Police Force to manipulate this case, obstruct due process, and protect the suspect is a direct attack on justice and accountability.

“Undermining the EFCC’s work by taking control of a case that is already far advanced under the EFCC’s jurisdiction.

“Further shielding the suspect from proper legal consequences through manipulations within the police system.

“We also urged the IGP to refrain from interfering in the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and to allow due process to take its course.”

He lauded the EFCC for doing a very diligent job in making sure that justice is served. ” We commended the EFCC for their professionalism and dedication in handling the matter fairly and without bias.”