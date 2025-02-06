First Lady Mourns Victims Of Islamic School Inferno In Zamfara 

* Canvasses precautionary safety measures in all public schools

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has mourned the 17 victims of the recent fire incident that gutted an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State.

She has, therefore, commiserated with the government and people of the state over the tragic incident.

Mrs Tinubu stressed that the incident has brought to light the need for precautionary safety measures to be put in place in all public schools across the country.

A release personally signed by her on Thursday stated, inter alia: “I commiserate with the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr Dauda Lawal, and the people of Zamfara State on the tragic incident of the fire that gutted the Islamic school where 17 lives were lost.

“I pray Allah comfort and give the families and loved ones of the departed the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

“This once again, brings to mind the need for precautionary safety measures in all our public facilities.

“I pray that such will not reoccur not only in Zamfara State, but all over Nigeria.

“May Allah grant the souls of the departed Aljanah Fridaus.”