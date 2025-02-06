A REWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

Uba Sani wins THISDAY Governor of the Year award, writes TONY ADAMS

That Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, emerged THISDAY Governor of the Year would not come as a surprise to close watchers of recent happenings in the country. The award was merely a recognition of the doggedness to excellence which has trailed Sani’s administration since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

At the 30th anniversary of THISDAY on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Eko Hotel, Lagos, it was a gathering of Nigeria’s elite, a huge chunk of the ‘Who is Who’. Presenting the plaque as Governor of the Year to Sani was former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Sir Emeka Anyaoku.

“I have not had the privilege of visiting Kaduna in recent times but from all the reports that reach me, Governor Sani is doing extremely well, particularly in the area of security,” said Anyaoku. “And so, I would like to wish him continued success.”

Of course, that Kaduna is becoming more secure cannot be overstated. Just two years ago, there were places people feared to go. Places where even those that resided there, left. It was not until the implementation of the ‘Kaduna Model’ that peace, law and order were restored. For those who don’t know, ‘Kaduna Model’ is the structure designed by the Sani administration which sought the co-operation and collaboration of different stakeholders in the communities with state and federal security organisations like the army, police, air force, immigration, NSCDC, vigilantes and even Department of State Services (DSS). The parley resolved a joint strategy which chased out the bandits and terrorists with majority repenting while the unrepentant ones were meeting their waterloo. The success of this effort is the peace Kaduna residents are enjoying.

And THISDAY has done well in giving Sani his flowers. The Publisher of the newspaper, Nduka Obaigbena, described Sani as ‘very frugal in managing resources’ and ‘gradually restoring peace to Kaduna.’ According to Obaigbena, “without peace, there can be no development.”

Responding, Sani thanked the organisers of the award. “I’m deeply humbled to stand before you today to receive this award,” Sani said, appreciating the organisers of the award and everyone present

“In Kaduna, the focus is trying to run an all-inclusive government with justice, equity and fairness as the condition for peace and progress. That is the reason that today in Kaduna, we’re experiencing this very peace. I would like to dedicate this very important award to the good people of Kaduna that sustained support to our administration. We would also try as much as possible to continue to work for everybody irrespective of religious, political or ethnic affiliations.”

In a season of recognition, a few days after the THISDAY award, Sani was also conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship (Honoris Causa) by the Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger State. It was at the university’s 33rd Convocation Ceremony. According to the university, the award recognises the governor’s ‘lifetime dedication to entrepreneurship, human capital development, and economic empowerment.’ Again, while thanking the FUT Minna Governing Council, Senate, Management, and Staff, Sani stressed the need for policymakers to focus on Research and Development (R&D).

“We must prioritize institutions like FUTMINNA because they hold the key to our technological breakthrough,” he said.

“Researchers in our universities are creative, innovative, and committed, but funding has always been the major constraint.”

For Sani, it was not about making a fine speech. In Kaduna, his administration is walking the talk. Kaduna State government is building three Vocational and Technological Skills Acquisition Cities, which are expected to train at least 12, 000 youths annually for employment in various industries. The famous Panteka Market is already being turned around to become a major skills acquisition centre with capacity to engage over 38,000 artisans.

“We are carrying out a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade at Panteka Market to make it an international hub for skills training and job creation,” he noted, also disclosing plans for a strategic partnership with FUT, Minna.

Recall that recently, the Sani-administration embarked on building three Vocational and Technology Skills Acquisition Centers in Soba, Igabi, and Zangon Kataf local government areas to skill up its residents. According to a statement by the Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Mrs. Patience Fakai, the initiative reflects the administration’s policy of enhancing Human Capital Development. Mrs. Fakai said that Governor Sani has already established the Skills Development Council, which includes her Ministry, the Ministry of Sports Development, the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development. Recall that Kaduna State had embarked on remodelling Panteka Market to be a major skill acquisition hub which would engage about 40, 000 artisans.

Speaking on these developments, Mrs Fakai disclosed that the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, is being carried along so as to provide Nigerian Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) certification for graduates of the three skills centres and Panteka Market.

The governor has also demonstrated his entrepreneurial acumen. Is it his intervention in agriculture or mining? Under him, the state has intervened by providing smallholder farmers assistance in the form of seedlings, equipment and fertiliser. Over 60 rurals are being built to ensure farmers have access to the markets. It has also partnered with companies to increase the agricultural value chain. The mining sector has also seen Kaduna ink partnership deals with different foreign companies to mine resources, particularly, Lithium, in an ethical and mutually beneficial manner. Under his administration, nine general hospitals have been rebuilt. Basic education has also gotten a boost with more schools, buildings as well as school attendance. And with security of lives and property becoming more guaranteed, social activities are on the rise.

In fact, Sani has done phenomenally well, hence he gets praises from different corners. Everyday people on the streets commend him. His political peers on the same divide use him as an example. Those against him are green with envy. According to Yakubu Waziri, an aspirant for the Chikun/Kajuru House of Representatives Seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Uba Sani has squashed all opposition parties in the state.

“The governor had promised to transform the state and provide good governance during his electioneering, and we’re glad that he’s performing credibly well,” Waziri recently said in an interview with The Punch newspaper.

“Governor Uba is like a ‘hen’ who gathers her chicks in one place to ensure they’re well fed and safe from any form of attack.”

However one looks at it, Sani deserves flowers for restoring law and order to Kaduna. Before he ascended the position of governor, there were places in Kaduna that were no-go areas. However, spearheading the nexus between the community stakeholders, state and federal security apparatuses, normalcy is returning. Add that to his giant and novel strides across the economy, particularly agriculture, commerce, education, health and other spheres of human endeavour, then Kaduna residents are lucky to have a leader like him.

Adams writes from Kaduna