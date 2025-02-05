NMDPRA Seals 19 Illegal LPG Outlets in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) yesterday sealed 19 illegal Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and category D cooking gas outlets in Delta State.

The Coordinator, NMDPRA in Delta, Victor Ohwodiasa, told journalists yesterday that the illegal gas outlets were sealed within the past two weeks.

He said the illegal gas outlets were shut in Orerokpe, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Warri and its environs.

The category D class of LPG operators were the ones within localities that refill gas from licenced gas plants for customers to pick up from them.

Ohwodiasa, said the illegal gas outlets were shut over offences ranging from lack of prerequisite approvals to operate such facilities and unsafe locations.

“During the operations, about 28 illegal outlets were spotted by the authority. We tried to see if it is possible to have them regularised as they were wrongly sited.

“The outlet that was sealed in Ogwashi-Ukwu was a five metric tonnes refilling plant constructed on a roadside closed to a high tension cable.

“The authority looked at the environment, it was wrongly sited, on a right of way and has no approval. It was sealed and a relocation order issued immediately,” he said.

Owhodiasa disclosed that other offenders were the ones doing what he called, “decanting,” meaning bottle-to-bottle transfer, which he said the NMDPRA does not allow that.

“What they are expected to do is “bottle swap”, bring your empty cylinder and go with a filled one,” he said.

The coordinator said the essence of the exercise was not to frustrate the small-scale gas business owners but to ensure they operate in a safe and secure environment.

Ohwodiasa appealed to landlords not to allocate portions of their land to the LPG category D operators who want to do illegal business in their premises or properties.

According to him, the essence was to prevent possible fire outbreaks that could destroy lives and properties of the operators and the neighbours.

He said the NMDPRA was committed to ensuring lives and properties were adequately protected.

“Imaging someone storing cooking gas close to where welding operation is taking place or where a woman is frying beans cake or roasting corn. Once there is leakage, the resultant effect will be catastrophic.

“If the operator of the illegal outlet does not appreciate his life, we must ensure he does not kill himself and others by illegally operating such facility,” he said.

Ohwodiasa said the regulatory authority would continue to sustain the exercise in the state and assured that anybody found wanting would face the full wrath of the law.

He also said any offender who refuses to relocate his facility would be handed over to the relevant security agencies for prosecution.

The coordinator appealed to the public to report anyone transferring cooking gas from one cylinder to another to the NMDPRA for prompt action pleading, “help us to serve you better”.

Ohwodiasa, while assuring that the regulatory body would continue to sensitise the operators, said the authority had annual stakeholders’ engagement with the gas plant owners and the category D operators.

He also said that the regulatory authority organise jingles on radios and televisions stations to educate people on the best ways to handle cooking gas because of its volatility.

The coordinator thanked the Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Ahmed Faruok for his consistent support for the state’s operations