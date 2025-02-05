Group Attributes Abduction of Traditional Ruler to High Insecurity in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A socio-political organisation with the name, Gidigba Group, has strongly criticised the reported kidnapping of the Onojie of Udo-Eguare in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to the group, the abduction occurred just few days into the Governor’s 100-day in office.

The traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Friday Ehizojie, was ambushed and abducted while riding a motorcycle in the locality.

The police report confirmed the incident, which has sparked widespread concern about the government’s ability to maintain law and order.

Sympathisers have perceived this incident as a promise kept by the governor, who was reported to have promised during his electioneering campaign in 2024, to “give Insecurity to Edo people.”

Although his alleged promised insecurity was outrightly denied by his media team, it was turned into a slogan across every household where it was perceived as part of his litany of gaffs.

However, in a statement signed by Gidigba Group Co-ordinator, Solomon Idugboe and made available to newsmen yesterday, questioned the government’s ability to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

The statement further demands a swift and tailored action from the governor or face public outcry and mass protest.

The statement further condemned the state government’s response to the incident, with many arguing that the deployment of tactical teams and the Police Mobile Force may be too little and too late.

The statement read in part: “The fact that the kidnappers were able to ambush and abduct the traditional ruler in broad daylight raises serious questions about the government’s ability to maintain law and order in the state. Anything less would be a dereliction of its duty to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

“The kidnapping in Governor Okpebholo’s district and the further lapses is not an isolated one as there have been reports of increased kidnapping and armed robbery incidences in that part of the state, which has led to a growing sense of insecurity among residents in Edo Central.

“Governor Okpebholo’s failure to address these concerns has eroded trust and confidence in his ability to govern effectively.”