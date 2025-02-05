FilmOne Justifies Nigeria Box Office Rankings 2024

Vanessa Obioha

Following the reactions to its recent Nigeria Box Office Rankings 2024, FilmOne Entertainment issued a statement reaffirming its credibility.

The company has come under fire for its rankings of the Highest Grossing Female in a Supporting Role, which was criticised by The Temple Company, which alleged that it unfairly and inaccurately ranked its top talent in the fourth position, ostentatiously omitting her contribution to ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ from her box office aggregation.

In its defence, FilmOne, in a statement, said the rankings were based on box office performance, screen time, and talent contributions and are validated by executive producers. The rankings, it said, are developed with data from Comscore and the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria.

“Since 2020, the Nigerian Box Office Yearbook has served as a definitive industry resource, consistently providing transparent, data-driven insights that filmmakers, investors, and stakeholders rely on.”

The statement further provided a breakdown of how the rankings are done.

“To qualify as a performer in any of these categories, the performers must have appeared in one or more films released in cinemas that grossed at least N20 million within the eligibility period (January 1st to December 31st of the relevant year).

“To qualify as a lead performer, an individual must be the designated lead in the films in question.

“Two male/female supporting performers are selected in each category, with validation from the producers and executive producers of the film.”

The company encourages all stakeholders to engage with verified data and uphold the standards that foster credibility within the thriving Nigerian film industry.